Foodservice Equipment Market and Forecast Study Launched

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Foodservice Equipment from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Foodservice Equipment market

the demand for clean, hygienic, nutritious, and indulgent food, eventually triggering a transformation in the foodservice equipment industry. Restaurant owners are increasingly incorporating innovative equipment in order to cater to ever-growing consumer demands. A new trend in market includes using energy-efficient, advanced technology equipment in restaurant kitchens.

Inclination towards grab-and-go food

One of the most popular trends in the foodservice industry today, is grab-and-go or takeaway food. Consumers are increasingly preferring pick-up grab-and-go foodservice as an added convenience to cope with a fast-paced lifestyle. This alternative over conventional restaurants, offers a higher and faster food accessibility level. A growing trend of takeaway food among consumers in developed as well as developing countries is foreseen to strengthen the FSE market in fast-casual restaurant settings.

Technology integration in food settings

Serving the generation Z consumers is the new challenge for the FSE industry; use of customized foodservice equipment is a growing trend in market. Moreover, free Wi-Fi, online food ordering facility, digital menu boards and tables, and many increasing technological additions are included in various restaurants.

Cooking equipment to gain high traction in the years to follow

Cooking equipment segment in the product type category is anticipated to reflect high growth potential in the coming years. The segment stood at a value higher than US$ 10 Bn in 2017 and dominated the global market with respect to higher market share. It is likely to lead the global market throughout the period of assessment with a high market valuation and is estimated to reach more than US$ 16 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The cooking equipment segment is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Grills to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking equipment segment

Cooking equipment segment is further categorized into grills, fryers, ovens, toasters and others. The grills sub segment in this category is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the parent segment with a high market valuation. In 2017, grills reflected a value of around US$ 3200 Mn and is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 5400 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Additionally, the grills sub segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Foodservice Equipment market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Foodservice Equipment Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Foodservice Equipment market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Foodservice Equipment market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Foodservice Equipment Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Foodservice Equipment market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.