Foodservice Packaging Market Forecast up to 2026 By End User, Region and Top Key Players

Foodservice Packaging Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Graphic Packaging, Genpak, Sabert, Dart Container, Georgia-Pacific, Anchor Packaging, Pactiv, D&W Fine Pack, Berry Global, Dopla, WestRock, Huhtamaki, WinCup, Linpac Packaging, Coveris, Novolex, Be Green Packaging, GRACZ, Southern Champion Tray, Amcor, Vegware, Union Packaging, Fabri-Kal, King Yuan Fu Packaging, Hengxin Enviro ).

Scope of Foodservice Packaging Market: Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product.

Currently, there are many players in Foodservice Packaging industry. Amcor, Georgia-Pacific, Berry Global, Graphic Packaging, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Dart Container, Pactiv, Linpac Packaging, WestRock, Novolex, Fabri-Kal and some others are playing important roles in Foodservice Packaging industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

In the past few years, the price of Foodservice Packaging shown a slightly increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Foodservice Packaging. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline. In order to keep profit, the price may keep the trend in a short period.

☯ Flexible Packaging

☯ Rigid Packaging

☯ Paper & Paperboard

☯ Others

☯ Take Away/Delivery

☯ Restaurants

☯ Institutional Catering

☯ HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

