Forward Collision Warning System For Automotive Market Shows Strong Growth| Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc, Becker Mining,

Global forward collision warning system for automotive market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 33.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market By Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Parking assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Others), Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Rail, Others), Product Type (Airborne Collision Avoidance System, Traffic Collision Avoidance System, Terrain Awareness and Warning System, FLARM, Ground Proximity Warning System, Portable Collision Avoidance System, Synthetic Vision, Obstacle Collision Avoidance System), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key market players covered in this report-automotive market are Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc, Becker Mining, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens, Collins Aerospace., Alstom, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc, Saab AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Gentex Corporation, Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

By Type Adaptive Cruise Control Autonomous Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning System Parking assistance Blind Spot Detection Others By Technology LiDAR RADAR Ultrasonic Camera By Application Automotive Aerospace & Defense Marine Rail Others By Product Type Airborne Collision Avoidance System Traffic Collision Avoidance System Terrain Awareness and Warning System FLARM Ground Proximity Warning System Portable Collision Avoidance System Synthetic Vision Obstacle Collision Avoidance System By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing safety concerns is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for automated vehicle is another factor acting as a driver for the growth of the market

Technological advancement and development is enhancing the growth in the market

Strict government regulation related to forward collision warning system is a key factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is hindering the market growth

Presence of low- price carmaker is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Conplant announced the launch of their new smart collision avoidance system namely Integrated Intelligent Collision Avoidance System (IICAS) which has the ability to slow down the machine whenever they detect any problem in the machine. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for safety among population. It also has True 3D Smart Cameras which have the ability to detect potential collisions.

In January 2019, Nanotron Technologies GmbH announced the launch of their new PDS2400 Collision Avoidance Solution (CAS) for open-pit mine safety. It is specially designed to supports collision awareness and proximity warning between fast moving vehicles. It also has ready-to-go system and turnkey which usually requires calibration before use. They have the ability to track objectswith an accuracy upto 10cm.

