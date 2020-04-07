France IVD Market is Estimated to Reach $4,509 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period of 2017-2023|Key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) refers to the technique wherein the biological samples such as stool, tissues, blood, urine, and other body fluids are examined with the help of various medical devices and reagents. These body fluids are generally taken from the human body to detect infections and diseases. IVD tests are generally performed in hospital based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and point-of-care centres for the examination of diseases conditions.

Various technologies used for test sample preparation include microarray techniques, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, and sequencing technologies. The France IVD market accounted for $2,943 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,509 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period of (2017-2023) IVD market.

Some of the key players of France IVD Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Alere Inc.,Biomerieux,Danaher Corporation,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,Becton Dickinson and Company,Bio-Rad Laboratories,Bayer AG,Sysmex Corporation,Johnson & Johnson

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, and end user. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user it is classified into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the France IVD market is provided.

The projections in the market are made by studying the current and future market trends for the period (2016-2023) in terms of value.

Extensive analysis by technology and application helps understand the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the France IVD market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global France IVD Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

