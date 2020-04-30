Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020 | Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends and Forecast To 2026

The report on the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the Fraud Detection and Prevention market.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was valued at USD 14.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 78.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Popular Players

Experian Information Solutions

Lexisnexis

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Fiserv

BAE Systems

Nice Systems

DXC Technology (CSC)

Threatmetrix