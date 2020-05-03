Freight Transport Management Market 2020 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

The Freight Transport Management Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Freight transport management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment mode, type, end user, and geography. The global freight transport management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading freight transport management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global freight transport management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment mode, type, and end user.

The report also includes the profiles of key freight transport management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Accenture plc, CEVA Logistics AG, CTSI-Global, Descartes Systems Group Inc, DSV A/S, GEODIS, HighJump Software Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Schenker AG (Deutsche Bahn)

Efficient freight transportation is essential for the economic growth of any nation. Hence, effectively managing freight transportation becomes crucial for development. Various strategies are incorporated for improving efficiency and freight and commercial transport. These include route planning, freight optimization, order management, and fuel management. The industry, in recent years, has witnessed the advent of machine-to-machine communication and analytics to enhance these operations. Furthermore, the demand shift towards digitization offers significant growth prospects for market players in the future.

The freight transport management market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand for shorter transit time and greater visibility. Change in trade flow is further expected to boost market growth. However, cross border transportation is exposed to certain risks, and this factor may negatively influence the growth of the freight transport management market in the coming years. Nonetheless, digitalization and the emergence of analytics in the field are expected to create growth opportunities for the key players of the freight transport management market during the forecast period.

