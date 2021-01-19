Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Research 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Product Type and Top Players, Demand, Application and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Bulla Dairy Foods

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

Ezaki Glico Co ltd

General Mills Inc.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF)

Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd

Meiji Co Ltd

Nestle SA

Unilever Group

Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Ice-cream

Frozen Custard

Frozen Yoghurt

Frozen Novelties

Other Dairy & Beverages

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Department Store

Specialty Shop

Mobile Vendor

Table of Content

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.2 Data Source

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Overview

2.1 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Product Overview

2.2 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Segment by Type

2.3 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Product Segment by Type

3 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Application/End Users

3.1 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Segment by Application/End Users

3.2 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Product Segment by Application

4 Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.2 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Sales and Revenue by Regions

5 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

5.1 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2013-2018)

6 United States Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

6.1 United States Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.2 United States Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 United States Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2013-2018)

7 Japan Frozen Desserts, Dairy & Beverages Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Bulla Dairy Foods

7.2 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd

7.3 Ezaki Glico Co ltd

7.4 General Mills Inc.

7.5 Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF)

7.6 Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd

7.7 Meiji Co Ltd

7.8 Nestle SA

7.9 Unilever Group

7.10 Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

