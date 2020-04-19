FSSAI asks food biz to comply with new packaging norms by July 1

The new regulations prohibit packaging material made of recycled plastics including carry bags for packaging,storing, carrying or dispensing articles of food.

New Delhi: Food businesses need to agree to new packaging regulations that bar utilization of recycled plastics and papers to wrap food articles by July 1, regulator FSSAI said on Thursday.

Producing comprehension of the carcinogenic effect of inks and colors, the standards likewise preclude the utilization of paper and such different materials for packing or wrapping of food articles and incorporates respective Indian standard for printing inks for use on food packages

“The new packaging regulations would raise the bar of food safety in India to the next level,” Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Agarwal said in a statement.

He also said that there would be “difficulties” in implementation of these regulations by the unorganised sector and therefore sufficient time has been given before the regulations come into force.

“The food businesses shall have to comply with these regulations by 1st July, 2019,” he said.

Agarwal also mentioned that stakeholder’s consultation and mass awareness building amongst consumers and food businesses would precede implementation of the new packaging regulations.

Other than general and specific requirement regarding packaging materials, the FSSAI said new regulations also prescribe overall migration and specific migration limits of contaminants for plastic packaging materials.

The regulations determine the suggestive list of packaging materials for various food product categories.

According to these regulations, packaging materials used for packing or storing away the food items conform to the Indian standards provided in the schedules.

The new standards will supplant all provisions regarding packaging requirements endorsed in the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labeling) Regulations, 2011.

Perceiving the significance of packaging in the food sector and its effect on food safety, packaging regulations have been isolated from labelling regulations.

The essential goal of packaging is to protect the food contents from smaller scale organic, chemical, physical and atmospheric contamination and preserve the food and thereby protect consumer’s health.

Great packaging also guarantees that there is no change in tactile properties or composition of food when packed. Packaging is fundamental and critical for advancing food safety, expanded timeframe of realistic usability and subsequently improving food security