Function Driven Metagenomics Market 2020:Dynamics and Development By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation

Global function driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption of next-generation sequencing methods and an increase in the application areas for the same.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global function driven metagenomics market are

Danaher;

Merck KGaA;

Illumina, Inc.;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.;

QIAGEN;

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd;

Novogene Corporation;

PerkinElmer Inc.;

Arc Bio, LLC;

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;

Agilent Technologies, Inc.;

Promega Corporation;

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The 3Rd Open Conference of Functional Metagenomics International was held in Trondheim, Norway from June 16-19, 2019. The conference depicted their discussion topics varying from phylogenetic and functional survey of the environment; tools, methods and the areas of application of functional metagenomics; while also focusing on enzyme and bioactive compound discovery with the help of metagenomics

In January 2018, Zymergen announced that they had acquired Radiant Genomics, which will help bring all of the associated functional metagenomics technologies to Zymergen’s platform. This will help in increasing the capabilities of Zymergen for identification of agriculture, healthcare, chemicals, materials and other verticals. The technology available with Radiant helps researchers and scientists identify the most diverse products encoded inside the genomes of organisms which cannot be produced in labs

Competitive Analysis:

Global function driven metagenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation: Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market

By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Sequencing & Data Analytics Services, Instruments, Consumables, Others),

Application

(Environmental, Human Health, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Biofuel, Others),

End-Users

(Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, Pathology Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

