Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2024

Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Overview

Whey protein is the protein contained in whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. Considered to have the highest nutritional value among all food proteins, whey protein is commonly marketed as a dietary supplement. Rich in branched amino acids (containing all 20 essential amino acids), whey protein has many nutritional, biological and functional properties that makes it an excellent ingredient in a variety of food applications.

Whey protein concentrate is the process of ultrafiltration processing of the liquid from cheese manufacturing and is commonly used in the food processing industry as sports drink mixes, protein beverages and bars, dairy desserts, meat products, health food supplements, salad dressings, sauces, soups, baked goods, infant formula. Traditionally a by-product of the process of manufacturing cheese, whey protein is an excellent natural food ingredient and because of its nutritional value it enhances many food products. Powders made by drying the retentates from ultrafiltration of whey are called whey protein concentrates.

The Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market presents great opportunities for growth given the various factors and trends impacting the performance of the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market.

Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Key Market Drivers

The main drivers for the growth of the Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market are global trends in health and wellness and whey’s name becoming synonymous with dietary supplements. Regular gym goers have strong affinity for this product which supplements their need of protein diets owing to its health benefits. Furthermore their versatility makes their application extensive in infant formulae, bakers and confectionaries, snacks and dairy products.

The global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market is expected to rise considerably over the forecast period. (2016-2026) Busy lifestyles and stringent work cultures have made ready-to-drink foods and beverages popular among the masses and the performance boosting nature and multiple health benefits is only an added advantage. Used for improving athletic performance, as a food supplement, as an alternative to milk for people with lactose intolerance, for replacing or supplementing milk-based infant formulas, and for reversing weight loss and increasing glutathione (GSH) in people with HIV disease, this product has a lot of benefits which are key drivers for its demand and hence likely growth of the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market.

Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Possible Restraints

High manufacturing costs of whey protein which is passed onto end consumers ending in high retail cost is one of the restraints that doesn’t allow this market exponentially by keeping this product away for customers having lower expendable income. Further whey protein is known to have some adverse effects and high doses are known to cause side effects such as increased bowel movements, nausea, thirst, bloating, cramps, reduced appetite, tiredness (fatigue), and headache. Anyone allergic to cow’s milk should avoid whey’s protein. Health and safety concerns along with some reported side effects are common restraints which stunt this market’s growth.

Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Key market players

North America has a sizeable market in the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate market while Europe is close behind. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the fastest growing market in the global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate market because of increasing health awareness among consumers, demographics, and rising expendable income. T

he key players in the global functional whey protein concentrate market include –

The Milky Whey Inc.

Arla Foods Amba

Davisco Food International

Milk Specialities Global

Glanbia PLC

