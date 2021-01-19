Future Growth of NGS Sample Preparation Market by 2027 with Top Key Players Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The NGS Sample Preparation Market Research Survey represents a comprehensive insights and shed lights on future forecasts, industry facts & figures. The market is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the NGS Sample Preparation market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for regulatory paperwork in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The market for NGS sample preparation is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in NGS Platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Furthermore, increasing applications of NGS is likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the NGS Sample Preparation market include, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter and More…

The “Global NGS sample preparation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the NGS sample preparation Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global NGS sample preparation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NGS sample preparation Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in NGS Sample Preparation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The NGS Sample Preparation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global NGS sample preparation Market segment is segmented on the basis of product type, workflow, technology, application and end user. The product type segment is segmented as sequencer systems, consumables and reagents. Workflow segment consists of target enrichment, library preparation, and quality control. Technology segment is classified into ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), others. The application segment is classified as diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural and animal research and others. The end user segment includes hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes and research centers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting NGS sample preparation Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the NGS sample preparation Market in these regions.

