Future of Neurointerventional Devices Reviewed in a New Study

covered in the report include:

Embolic coils

Neurovascular stents (Carotid and Intracranial Stents)

Intrasaccular devices

Neurothrombectomy devices

Flow diverters

Embolic protection device

Liquid embolics

Balloons

Stent retrievers

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of technique segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the following 10 years. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into the following segments:

Neurothrombectomy Procedure

Stenting

Cerebral Angiography

Coiling Procedure

Flow Disruption

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-user segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next ten years. End-use segment covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years. Regions covered in the report are:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of neurointerventional devices per metric ton across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of neurointerventional devices market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply side, demand side and disease prevalence rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year on year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the neurointerventional devices market.

As previously highlighted, the market for neurointerventional devices is split into various categories on the basis of region, products, techniques, and end user segments. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the neurointerventional devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of neurointerventional devices market by region, end-use segments and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global neurointerventional devices market.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments–regional, product type, techniques and end user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, neurointerventional devices market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, on the basis of categories of providers across the market, presence in neurointerventional devices product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants covered in the report include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

