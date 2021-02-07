Future of Outdoor Air Quality Monitors Market Analyzed in a New Study
The global Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Outdoor Air Quality Monitors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric
3M Company
TSI
Ingersoll Rand PLC
Horiba
Testo AG
Aeroqual
Nest Labs
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fixed Monitors
Portable Monitors
Segment by Application
Environmental Impact Assessments
Personal Exposure Studies
Mobile Air Quality Surveys
Validating Air Quality Models
Responding To Complaints From The Public
Short Term Fixed Monitoring
