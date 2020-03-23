Future of Smart Transportation Market Analyzed in a New Study

the report segments the market based on the solutions, which include ticketing management systems, parking management systems, integrated supervisory systems and traffic management systems. The smart transportation system can also be segmented by services. It segments the market on the basis of services as cloud services, business services and professional services. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the smart transportation market, we have provided with a key trend analysis for the segments. In addition, the market attractiveness has also been provided to give a better understanding of the various segments globally. Furthermore, the global market share of the key industry players has also been discussed for a better study of the current trends in the market.

Furthermore, the report also provides the profiles of the leading players on the basis of their company overview, financial overview, key developments, historical roadmap and business strategies adopted by the players in the smart transportation market. The major players profiled in the report include: Accenture Plc, Seimens, IBM, Cubic Corporation, GE Transportation and LG CNS among others.

Smart Transportation Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Transportation Market: By Solutions

Ticketing management system

Parking management system

Integrated supervisory system

Traffic management system

Proximity and displacement sensors Market: By Services

Cloud services

Business services

Professional services

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The study objectives are Smart Transportation Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Smart Transportation status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Transportation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Transportation Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Transportation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.