Gamification Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

Gamification is defined as the process of incorporating game play elements into non-gaming applications. It involve techniques to improve customer loyalty and employee productivity which plays a vital role in the growth of any organization. Gamified solutions are also used to involve employees in the organization’s strategy and development processes.

The “Global Gamification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the gamification industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gamification market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global gamification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Gamification Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Bunchball

3. Arcaris Inc.

4. Bigdoor, Inc.

5. Faya Corporation

6. LevelEleven LLC

7. SAP SE

8. Gigya, Inc.

9. Salesforce.com, Inc.

10. Badgeville, Inc.

