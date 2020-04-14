GaN Devices Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026



Complete study of the global GaN Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GaN Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GaN Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GaN Devices market include _Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Avago Technologies, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Qorvo, Aixtron, Nichia, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Semiconductors, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, AZZURO Semiconductors

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GaN Devices industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GaN Devices manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GaN Devices industry.

Global GaN Devices Market Segment By Type:

Power Semiconductor, Opto Semiconductor, Other

Global GaN Devices Market Segment By Application:

Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Aerospace and Defense, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GaN Devices industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaN Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GaN Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaN Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaN Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaN Devices market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GaN Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GaN Devices

1.2 GaN Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GaN Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Semiconductor

1.2.3 Opto Semiconductor

1.2.4 Other

1.3 GaN Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 GaN Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global GaN Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GaN Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GaN Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global GaN Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GaN Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GaN Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GaN Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GaN Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GaN Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GaN Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GaN Devices Production

3.4.1 North America GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GaN Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GaN Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GaN Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GaN Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GaN Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GaN Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GaN Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GaN Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GaN Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GaN Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GaN Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GaN Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GaN Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Devices Business

7.1 Fujitsu

7.1.1 Fujitsu GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fujitsu GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toshiba

7.2.1 Toshiba GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toshiba GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Koninklijke Philips

7.3.1 Koninklijke Philips GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Koninklijke Philips GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 EPIGAN

7.5.1 EPIGAN GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 EPIGAN GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NTT Advanced Technology

7.6.1 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 RF Micro Devices

7.7.1 RF Micro Devices GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 RF Micro Devices GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cree Incorporated

7.8.1 Cree Incorporated GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Avago Technologies

7.9.1 Avago Technologies GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Avago Technologies GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 GaN Systems

7.10.1 GaN Systems GaN Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GaN Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 GaN Systems GaN Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Infineon Technologies

7.12 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

7.13 Qorvo

7.14 Aixtron

7.15 Nichia

7.16 NXP Semiconductors

7.17 Panasonic Semiconductors

7.18 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

7.19 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.20 AZZURO Semiconductors

8 GaN Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GaN Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GaN Devices

8.4 GaN Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 GaN Devices Distributors List

9.3 GaN Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global GaN Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global GaN Devices Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global GaN Devices Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global GaN Devices Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global GaN Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America GaN Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe GaN Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China GaN Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan GaN Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global GaN Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America GaN Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe GaN Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China GaN Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan GaN Devices Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global GaN Devices Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global GaN Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

