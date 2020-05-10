Gantry Robot Market Economic Forecasting By 2027 | Bosch Rexroth AG, Cimcorp Oy, Gudel Group AG, IAI America, Inc., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Macron Dynamics Inc., Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Sage Automation Inc., Yamaha Motor

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Gantry Robot market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Gantry robots are also known as Cartesian or linear robots. They consist of a manipulator mounted onto an overhead system that enables movement across a horizontal plane. Gantry robots are usually employed to perform pick and place jobs. However, these are also popular in welding and other applications. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for the vendors during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of automation and industrialization in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Gantry Robot market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Gantry Robot market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Gantry Robot market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Gantry Robot market?

The gantry robot market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the increasing popularity of pre-assembled and pre-programmed gantry and cartesian systems. Enhanced programming and communication interfaces have further propelled the growth of the gantry robot market. However, limited acceptance of cartesian and gantry systems in developing countries may impede the growth of the gantry robot market. On the other hand, growing demand for medium- and large-sized gantry robots for industrial applications is likely to create significant opportunities for the market players in the coming years. Companies Mentioned o Bosch Rexroth AG

o Cimcorp Oy

o Gudel Group AG

o IAI America, Inc.

o Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

o Macron Dynamics Inc.

o Nordson Corporation

o Omron Corporation

o Sage Automation Inc.

o Yamaha Motor The global gantry robot market is segmented on the basis of number of axes, payload, and application. Based on number of axes, the market is segmented as one, two, three, and four. On the basis of the payload, the market is segmented as less than 50 Kg, 51-350 Kg, and more than 350 Kg. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, handling, dispensing, processing, and others. Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: – Insecurity about the future: Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets. Understanding market opinions: It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track. Understanding the most reliable investment centers: Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.



