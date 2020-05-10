Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights 2029

The recent market study published by the company – 'Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026', does comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting detailed research on historic as well as current growth parameters of the gastrointestinal infection testing market, growth prospects for the market have been obtained with maximum precision. The report discusses exclusive and significant factors that are likely to have a huge impact on the development of the gastrointestinal infection testing market during the forecast period. The report will help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to visualize maximum growth in the gastrointestinal infection testing market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the gastrointestinal infection testing market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the gastrointestinal infection testing market, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates for the leading segments of the gastrointestinal infection testing market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions in this chapter, which will help readers better understand the basic information about the gastrointestinal infection testing market dynamics, pricing analysis, list of key manufacturers and key regulation policies included in the report.

Chapter 3 – Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis (2013-2017) & Forecast (2018-2026) by Disease Strains

Based on disease strains, the gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into bacterial strains, viral strains and parasitic strains. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the gastrointestinal infection testing market and market attractive analysis based on disease strains.

Chapter 4 – Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis (2013-2017) & Forecast (2018-2026) by Product Type

Based on product type, the gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into reagent kits, sequencing kits and equipment. In this chapter, readers can find information about device usage, key trends and technological developments in the gastrointestinal infection testing market and market attractive analysis based on product type.

Chapter 5 – Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis (2013-2017) & Forecast (2018-2026) by End User

Based on end user, the gastrointestinal infection testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/medical centers, diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the gastrointestinal infection testing market and market attractive analysis based on end users.

Chapter 6 – Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis (2013-2017) & Forecast (2018-2026) by Region

This chapter explains how the gastrointestinal infection testing market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC), China and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 7 – North America Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the gastrointestinal infection testing market, along with country-wise assessment for various countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on regional trends, macro-economic factors and market growth based on disease strains, product type, end users and country of gastrointestinal infection testing market in North America.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

Readers can find detailed information about factors, such as pricing analysis and regional trends impacting the growth of the Latin American gastrointestinal infection testing market. This chapter also discusses growth prospects for gastrointestinal infection testing market in leading LATAM countries, such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 9 – Europe Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

Readers can find detailed information about important growth parameters in the gastrointestinal infection testing market in several European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the rest of Europe.

Chapter 10 – APEC Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

Readers can find thorough information about the various parameters that will impact the APEC gastrointestinal infection testing market during the forecast period 2018-2026. Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, Russia and the Rest of APEC are the leading countries/regions in APEC and they are also the prime subject of assessment in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – China Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

Readers can find information on important factors that will make a huge impact on the growth of the gastrointestinal infection testing market in China, based on market segmentation, during the forecast period 2018-2026. This chapter provides an overview of drivers, restraints and trends in the China gastrointestinal infection testing market.

Chapter 12 – MEA Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2026

Readers can find detailed information on how the gastrointestinal infection testing market is expected to grow in major countries/regions in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the period 2018-2026.

Chapter 13 – Competition Landscape, Company Share, and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the gastrointestinal infection testing market and detailed information about each company, including company overview, offered products, revenue shares, key strategy and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Luminex Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Seegene Inc, Genetic Signatures and others.

Chapter 14 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter of gastrointestinal infection testing market includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 15 – Research Methodology

This chapter of gastrointestinal infection testing market will help readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information and quantitative information about the gastrointestinal infection testing market.

