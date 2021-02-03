Geared Motors Market Scope Analysis 2019-2025

The global Geared Motors market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Geared Motors market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Geared Motors are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Geared Motors market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maxon Motor

Siemens

Elecon

Framo Morat

Portescap

Varvel

Leroy Somer

WEG

Bauer Gear Motor

Bison

Johnson Electric

Sumitomo Drive

SEW-Eurodrive

BFT Automation

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Winergy

Watt Drive Antriebstechnik

Brevini Power Transmission

Elecon Engineering

Eaton

China High Speed Transmission Equipment

Emerson Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Gearbox

Gear Motor

By Gear Type

Helical

Planetary

Helical-Bevel

Worm, & Others

By Torque

Up to 10,000 Nm

Above 10,000 Nm

Segment by Application

Metals & Mining

Cement & Aggregates

Automotive

Power Generation

Construction

Chemicals

Rubber & Plastics

