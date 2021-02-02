Gene Therapy Market 2020 to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 36% By 2026| Pfizer to Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spark Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Krystal Biotech, Novartis AG and Other Companies to Enable Growth

“Global Ge ne Therapy Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Gene Therapy Industry 2020 research report provides key analysis of the market status of the Gene Therapy manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. A rising competition in every field is causing businesses to face several challenges. ”

Gene Therapy Market 2020 report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. Analysis and estimations derived through the huge information collected in this Gene Therapy market report are extremely essential when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a rising emergent. Gene Therapy market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status.

List of the Top Companies that are operating in the global Gene Therapy Market are: Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics



Market Definition: Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.

Market Drivers

Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth



This Gene Therapy Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

Global Gene Therapy Market By Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Gene Therapy, Others), Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide, Others), Viral Vector (Retroviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenoviruses, Others), Non-Viral Vector (Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Electroporation and Others), Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

Competitive Analysis:

Global Gene Therapy Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Gene Therapy Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s’ focus related to Gene Therapy market.

