Geographic Information System GIS Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

The global market of geographic information system has been segmented by different component, project size, application, end-user and geography. Furthermore, component segment of the market is sub-divided into hardware, software and data. Data section of the segment accounted for the largest geographic information system market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years.

One of the major factor driving the global geographic information system market growth is developments taking place in infrastructure sector for instance smart cities, water & land management, utility as well as urban planning. Furthermore, several progressions in GIS technologies including geo-analytics plus integrated location-based data services are some other factors likely to bolster the demand for the product in upcoming years.

Further, project size segment of the geographic information system market is bifurcated into small size business (less than $250K), medium size business ($250K to $1 million) as well as large size business (more than $1 million). Likewise, application segment of the market is sub-segmented as transport & logistics, agriculture, construction, mining & geology, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, utilities and government. The technology is majorly been adopted by governments of developing economies for infrastructural developments. Thus, application segment of the geographic information system market is led by the government. On the basis of end-user, the market is sub-divided into mapping, surveying and navigation. The navigation section of the segment held major market share in the historical year.

Geographically, North America led the global market in 2017, however, market of Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to record the substantial growth in upcoming years, owing to the growing geographic information system demand from the developing economies of the region.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of geographic information system industry include Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Pitney Bowes, Schneider Electric, Supermap, ESRI, Pasco Corporation, General Electric, Trimble, Hexagon, MacDonald, Topcon, Geoinfo, Geosoft, Hexagon, Harris Corporation, Hitachi Solutions, Pitney Bowes, MDA Information Systems and Unistrong.

Key segments of the global geographic information system market include:

Components Segments

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Segments

Transport & Logistics

Agriculture

Construction

Mining and Geology

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Utilities

Government

End-User Segments

Surveying

Mapping

Navigation

Geographical Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market’ analysis:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market trends

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including component, project size, application, end-user and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

