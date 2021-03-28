Geographic Information System Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 |Esri, Hexagon, Pitney Bowes, Rolta India

The Report Titled on “Geographic Information System Market” which provides COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Production, Capacity, Value, Values & Consumption ), Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Sales Analysis, Impact of Domestic and Market Players. Geographic Information System Market detailed study of historical and present/future market data. Economic growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Geographic Information System industry at global level.

Geographic Information System Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Esri, Hexagon, Pitney Bowes, Rolta India, MDA, Autodesk, GE Energy, China Information Technology, SuperMap ), including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

Scope of Geographic Information System Market: A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The increasing use of GIS in marketing is one of the key growth drivers of this market. GIS helps identify relations between customers’ geographical presence and organizations’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, organizations are increasingly using GIS technology to improve their customer segmentation and targeting as it provides customer details based on customer culture, lifestyle, demography, buying behaviour, other important details. Furthermore, the financial services and retail industries also using GIS technology for effective marketing campaigns

During 2015, the GIS market in APAC in the government sector dominated the market and accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in terms of revenue. Many governments across the region are increasingly adopting GIS applications to improve national security. Also, GIS technology plays a major role in improving the national infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects of this market segment until the end of 2020.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ GIS Collectors

⦿ Total Stations

⦿ Imaging Sensors

⦿ GNSS/GPS Antennas

⦿ LIDAR

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ Agriculture

⦿ Construction

⦿ Transportation

⦿ Utilities

⦿ Oil & Gas

⦿ Mining

Geographic Information System Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

