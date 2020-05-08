Glaucoma Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027 – Novartis, Pfizer, Allergan, Merck, Ocular Therapeutix, pSivida, Icon Bioscience, Amorphex Therapeutics, Ellex, Quantel

The “Glaucoma Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Glaucoma Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The medical condition where eye’s optic nerve is damaged is termed as glaucoma. The most common glaucoma condition is inherited and often may not show later in life. People with diabetes are at risk of developing this condition. If not treated on time it may lead to visual loss.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Glaucoma market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes and newly developed technologies to treat glaucoma. In addition, the growing adoption of laser surgery to treat glaucoma is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Glaucoma market is segmented on the basis of disease indication, surgery, drug class, end users. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented as, closed angle glaucoma (CAG), open angle glaucoma (OAG), secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and other. Based on drug class, the market is segmented in to prostaglandin analogs (PGAS), alpha agonist, beta blockers, cholinergic drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and others. Based on surgery the market is segmented into laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty, aqueous shunt surgery and peripheral iridectomy. On the basis of end user, the glaucoma market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, home users.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Glaucoma market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Glaucoma market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Glaucoma Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Glaucoma Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Glaucoma Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Glaucoma Market Overview

5.2 Global Glaucoma Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Glaucoma Market

