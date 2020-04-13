Global 3D Metrology Market Research, Growth During to 2017- 2025

Global 3D Metrology Market

By Product (Video Measuring Machine, 3D Automated Optical Inspection System Coordinate, Measuring Machine, Optical Digitizer and Scanner), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global 3D Metrology Market was valued at USD 10.36 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2017 to 2025.

3D Metrology System is a technology to measure any distance, length, height and point of a three dimensional object for practical and theoretical aspects of measurement in any field. It converts the real model into architectural images and videos for better results. 3D Metrology System improve design, manufacturing, and production workflows, accurate and rapid full part inspection and analysis, high definition data to optimize application post processes, accelerated return on investment, uniform quality standards and traceability for producers and suppliers.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancements in 3D metrology systems

1.2 Increasing demand for 3D metrology systems

1.3 Inability of traditional measurement devices to address many manufacturing issues

1.4 Analysis and growing focus on quality drives 3D metrology market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of simplified software solution

2.2 Lack of technical expertise for 3D metrology systems

Market Segmentation:

The Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented on the product, component, application, vertical, and region.

1. Product:

1.1 Video Measuring Machine

1.2 3D Automated Optical Inspection System Coordinate

1.3 Measuring Machine

1.4 Optical Digitizer and Scanner

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

2.3 Services

3. By Application:

3.1 Quality Control & Inspection

3.2 Virtual Simulation

3.3 Reverse Engineering

3.4 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Energy & Power

4.2 Automotive

4.3 Architecture & Construction

4.4 Heavy Machinery

4.5 Geospatial

4.6 Aerospace & Defense

4.7 Medical

4.8 Electronics

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GOM

2. Hexagon

3. Nikon Metrology

4. Mitutoyo Corporation

5. 3D Digital Corporation

6. Faro Technologies

7. Perceptron

8. Carl Zeiss

9. Creaform

10. 3D Systems Corporation

11. Shining 3D Tech

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global 3D Metrology Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET , BY PRODUCT

5.1 Overview

5.2 Video Measuring Machine

5.3 3D Automated Optical Inspection System Coordinate

5.4 Measuring Machine

5.5 Optical Digitizer and Scanner

6 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET , BY COMPONENT

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services

7 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET , BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Quality Control & Inspection

7.3 Virtual Simulation

7.4 Reverse Engineering

7.5 Others

8 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET , BY VERTICAL

8.1 Overview

8.2 Energy & Power

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Architecture & Construction

8.5 Heavy Machinery

8.6 Geospatial

8.7 Aerospace & Defense

8.8 Medical

8.9 Electronics

9 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10 GLOBAL 3D METROLOGY MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Key Development Strategies

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 GOM

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Outlook

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Hexagon

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Outlook

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Nikon Metrology

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Outlook

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Mitutoyo Corporation

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Outlook

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 3D Digital Corporation

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Outlook

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Faro Technologies

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Outlook

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 Perceptron

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Outlook

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Carl Zeiss

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Outlook

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Creaform

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Outlook

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 3D Systems Corporation

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Outlook

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.11 Shining 3D Tech

11.11.1 Overview

11.11.2 Financial Performance

11.11.3 Product Outlook

11.11.4 Key Developments

12 Appendix

12.1 Related Reports

