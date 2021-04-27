Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global 5G Infrastructure Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Infrastructure market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the 5G Infrastructure market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the 5G Infrastructure market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Infrastructure Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Infrastructure market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 48.8%. The global 5G infrastructure market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Introduction

5G infrastructure is an ultra-broadband network that is being made with a vision to support the Future Internet and extremely high bandwidth on global level.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period is growing demand for high speed Internet and mass network coverage. Advent of 5G is expected to bring along new generation technologies that improve capabilities of mobile networks and support flexibility of approach. These include a new generation air-interface based on a new waveform, codec, multiple access technology, and large-scale antenna arrays, as well as fully cloud-based network architecture leveraging software defined network (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). Different network slices can be combined and encapsulated on the network using a unified underlying physical infrastructure.

In addition, 5G networks have greater capacity to support growth in emerging digital applications such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT). 5G also supports a wide range of applications that enable massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), and importunately Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communication (URLLC). 5G networks play an important role in a wide range of applications used for advanced manufacturing, intelligent retail, and connected healthcare among many other applications.

Increasing number of government initiatives focused on driving adoption of advanced networks for better digital connectivity is expected to drive revenue growth of the global 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period.

However, 4G can be delivered through comparatively lesser number of tall towers; whereas 5G wireless service relies on many small receivers placed fairly close together. Hence, investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to be double as compared to setting up of legacy networks as operators strive to meet demand for increased capacity and deploy 5G, thus resulting in earning lower profits than expected.

Growing awareness regarding the novelty and benefits of smart homes among individuals from the upper income segment in urban areas owing to increasing disposable income and changing living standards is expected to create opportunities for 5G infrastructure providers in developing countries. Increasing government initiatives towards development of smart cities in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for service providers operating in such countries.

5G deployments are envisioned as a complex incorporation of next-generation technological enhancements to telecommunication networks, which will help 5G become a key component for next-generation IoT-based services. Increasing use of Internet and rising adoption of IoT-based hardware and software components in manufacturing units across various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, oil & gas etc., for monitoring and other purposes is expected to create significant revenue opportunities.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis, by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the network technology segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market and is projected to register highest CAGR of over 44% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the telecom service providers segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 43% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Region/Country:

The market in China is expected to account for major revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market owing to increasing investments from public and private companies for development and implementation of new technologies in the country.

North America 5G infrastructure market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for 5G technology in the region due to its smart features such as high speed, high capacity, reduced latency, high resolution and larger bandwidth.

The 5G infrastructure market growth in India is projected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of Internet subscribers in the country owing to rapid urbanization and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is expected to account for third-highest revenue share in the global market, followed by Rest of the World. Moreover, the 5G infrastructure market in Japan is projected to grow significant rate over the forecast period, owing to inclination of key players towards technologically advanced solutions to support business enterprises.

The market in Rest of the World is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share in the next 10 years, owing to increasing demand for high speed networks, coupled with growing investments from private and public sectors in countries such as South Korea.

Market Segmentation of Global 5G Infrastructure Market:

Segmentation by product type:

Communication Infrastructure

Network Technology

Chipset

Segmentation by application:

Telecom Service Providers

Automotive &Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Agriculture

Financial Services

Consumer Electronics

Others

Segmentation by region/country:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Intel Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ABB Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

com Inc. (Amazon Robotics LLC.)

Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation (Adept Technology, Inc.)

Lely Holding S.Ã r.l.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Asustek Computer Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Google Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global 5G Infrastructure Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of 5G Infrastructure industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of 5G Infrastructure industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of 5G Infrastructure industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of 5G Infrastructure industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of 5G Infrastructure industry.

Research Methodology: Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

