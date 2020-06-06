Global Acetaldehyde Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Acetaldehyde market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Acetaldehyde market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acetaldehyde (systematically ethanal) is an organic chemical compound with the formula CH3CHO or MeCHO. It is one of the most important aldehydes, occurring widely in nature and being produced on a large scale industrially. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruit, and is produced by plants as part of their normal metabolism. It is also produced by oxidation of ethanol.

First, the global Acetaldehyde market is concentrated: Celanese, Eastman, Showa Denko, CNPC and Sinopec are the leading players in this market. For example, Celanese is the biggest supplier in Europe, and Eastman is the only supplier in United States.

Second, the global market for acetaldehyde has been in mature status for the past twenty years. Rigid decrease of Acetaldehyde capacity had been witnessed from 1990 to 2000, but the market change became modest ever since. In recent years, slight decrease of production has happened in Acetaldehyde industry, as the reduction of Acetic acid produced by Acetaldehyde method. However, for the coming years, the Acetaldehyde market would be increase due to the rigid demand of downstream products like Pentaerythritol.

Third, the most prevalent processes of Acetaldehyde Manufacturing are oxidation of Ethylene method and Ethyl Alcohol method (Oxidation and dehydrogenation). Ethylene method has been used for many years to produce Acetic acid. However, Ethyl Alcohol method has been used increasingly, especially in Europe and India. It is estimated that Ethyl Alcohol method would be the dominate process of Acetaldehyde in the future.

Fourth, the import and export business of this industry is not frequent. Most products are digested in domestic market rather than export to other region, since Acetaldehyde is a very toxic substance and might cause cancer even contacted for a short while.

Fifth, Acetic acid facilities based on Acetaldehyde continue to operate in Asia and South America, although these will eventually be phased out in favor of methanol carbonylation. Pyridine, pentaerythritol, and acetate esters are the most promising applications of Acetaldehyde industry.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acetaldehyde will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Acetaldehyde market size was US$ 1607.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acetaldehyde market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Acetaldehyde industry.

The research report studies the Acetaldehyde market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Acetaldehyde market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Acetaldehyde market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Acetaldehyde market: Segment Analysis

The global Acetaldehyde market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Acetaldehyde market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Acetaldehyde market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ethylene Type

Ethanol Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Acetic acid

Pentaerythritol

Pyridines

Acetate esters

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Acetaldehyde market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Acetaldehyde key manufacturers in this market include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Showa Denko K.K.

Celanese Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LCY GROUP

Jubilant

SEKAB

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Lonza

Ashok Alco – chem Limited

CNPC

Sinopec

Jinyimeng Group

Shijiazhuang Xinyu Sanyang Industry

Shandong Hongda

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Hubei Yihua

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Yuntianhua

Sanmu

Nanjing Redsun

