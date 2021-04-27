Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Activated Carbon Fiber market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Activated Carbon Fiber market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Activated Carbon Fiber market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Activated Carbon Fiber Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Activated Carbon Fiber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Activated Carbon Fiber Market by Type (Pitch based ACF, Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based ACF, Viscose Staple based ACF and Other Material based ACF), By Application (Solvent recovery, Air purification, Water treatment, Catalyst Carrier and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market was valued at US$ 367.1Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 583.5Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Activated carbon fibers are prepared from general purpose carbon fibers by a heat treatment in order to achieve a high level of porosity. It is used in filters, face masks, for air purification. Activated carbon is derived from charcoal. It has the name because its surface area is very large as compared to its size. A chemical reaction takes place very easily as the surface area is huge. It is of porous nature and has high adsorption capacity. Activated carbon fiber also referred to as ACF, is a hybrid of activated carbon and carbon fiber. Raw materials for activated carbon fiber are cellulose, polyacrylonitrile, phenolic resin, pitch fibers and others. Activated carbon fiber has speedy adsorption or desorption, good volumetric capacity and high packing density. It is considered great absorbent as well due to the absence of macropore and very few mesopores. Activation process increases existing pores and creates new ones as well. Its cost is somewhat high but so are its applications. It is used in electrochemical applications, medical application, heavy metal removal, catalysis etc.

Due to increasing cognizance amongst the general population regarding pollution and its ill effects, people are relying on air purification, treatment of wastewater, etc. for which activated carbon fibers are used. This is supposed to increase demand for activated carbon fiber. In addition to this Industrial applications of activated carbon fiber are on the rise which is expected to boost the demand for Activated Carbon Fiber market.

Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, taking into account its advantages, such as high adsorption capacity, good packing density, ease of handling etc. it is mainly used in purification or recovery of chemicals. This is expected to fuel the market growth as the scope of these industries is very large.

However, fluctuation in availability of raw materials required for manufacturing activated carbon fiber could hinder the market growth. Cost of processing activated carbon fiber is an important aspect as each material has different properties. Nonetheless, the vast scope for advancement in applications of activated carbon fiber is expected to drive the growth during the forecasted period.

Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market is segmented based on type, end-user and region. Based on type Pitch based ACF, Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based ACF, Viscose Staple based ACF and Other Material based ACF. The PAN segment accounts for the majority share in the global Activated Carbon Fiber market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application market is segmented into, Solvent recovery, Air purification, Water treatment, Catalyst Carrier and Other Applications and water treatment segment account for a majority share in the global activated carbon fiber market.

Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. APAC accounts for the majority share in the Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market followed by North America owing to increasing cognizance amongst the general population regarding pollution and its ill effects in the region, with APAC registering highest growth rate. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Toyobo Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. and others.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Pitch based activated carbon fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based activated carbon fiber

Viscose Staple based activated carbon fiber

Application

Solvent recovery

Air purification

Water treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Key Market Players included in the report:

Toyobo Co.Ltd.

Kuraray Co.Ltd.

Unitika Ltd.

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

Taiwan Carbon Technology Co.Ltd

