Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Material Type (Alloy, Stainless Steel), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Academic Institutes), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Material Type (Alloy, Stainless Steel), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Academic Institutes), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Material Type (Alloy, Stainless Steel, Other Materials), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Healthcare and Dental Industry, Academic Institutes, Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global additive manufacturing with metal powders market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global additive manufacturing with metal powders market is projected to be US$ 394.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,954.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

Additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, is contrary to subtractive manufacturing a traditional method of forming an object by removing material. Additive manufacturing includes rapid prototyping, 3d printing, direct digital manufacturing, layered manufacturing, as well as, additive fabrication. It adds layer upon layer of any material such as plastic, metal and so on. Additive manufacturing is a process by which digital design is converted into three-dimensional physical products. It is majorly used to produce customized parts and parts that cannot be produced by traditional methods used such as machining, casting etc. In additive manufacturing with metal powder, the powder is consolidated into solid components to create the final product. Metal powder is made either by plasma atomization or gas atomization, in which the latter is commonly used.

By using the additive manufacturing process, waste is reduced exorbitantly, as compared to traditional methods. This could help in attracting industries, and hence help in the augmentation of the manufacturing sector. This method builds objects from CAD model, and human intervention is not required, hence reducing workforce and saving cost. This is expected to boost the growth of the market. The field is growing at a solid pace, as heavy investments are being made in research and development projects to make use of this extensively. Complex objects can be formed by additive manufacturing, and as demand for customized products is on the rise, it is expected to impact the market positively. Growing end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace etc. are anticipated to help in the market growth.

Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing demand for light-weight products and parts from end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, etc. and rising expenditure on research and development to develop the technology at its earliest. As applications of this technology are vast and increasing continuously, investments are increasing, which is projected to help in the market growth.

A significant advantage over traditional manufacturing such as reduction of tooling costs, increased productivity, fast design duplication, lower weight of the final product, etc. are some critical factors that are expected to increase adoption of additive manufacturing techniques in various end-use industries such as aerospace, healthcare, automobile, fashion, etc.

Low adoption of additive manufacturing techniques, owing to the technology being at a niche stage, as compared to subtractive manufacturing, is likely to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into Alloy, Stainless Steel and Other Materials. Alloy accounts for the majority share in the global additive manufacturing with metal powders market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global additive manufacturing with metal powders market, followed by APAC.

The research report on the global additive manufacturing with metal powders market includes profiles of some of major companies such as EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, SLM Solutions Group AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Renishaw plc, The ExOne Company, Wuhan Binhu Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd., Bright Laser Technologies LTD (BLT), Sandvik AB, Optomec, Inc. etc.

Key Market Segments :

Material Type

Alloy

Stainless Steel

Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Key Market Players included in the report:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Material Type (Alloy, Stainless Steel), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Academic Institutes), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580