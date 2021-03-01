Global Adhesion Barrier Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global adhesion barrier market size was valued at USD 695.5 million in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The key drivers of the market are rising geriatric population coupled with increasing number of surgical procedures. The rising incidence of invasive surgeries with a high risk of postoperative complication is triggering the growth. However, with the rising risk of post-operation adhesion, the market is still witnessing barriers in terms of accessibility, lack of health education, and lack of awareness about the importance of treatment.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing availability of trauma care centers are expected to drive the growth. Moreover, increasing incidence of a sports-related injury is also contributing to the growth. According to Stanford Childrens Health, there are approximately 30 million children who participate in some form of sports, and out of this more than 10% have injuries each year. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 51.4 million orthopedic procedures performed in U.S. in 2015. Rising number of orthopedic procedures is expected to have positive impact on demand for advanced adhesion barriers.

Increasing incidence of neurological disorder, gynecological disorder, ophthalmic disorder, and cardiac disorder have also contributed in propelling market growth. According to the British Heart Association, there are 7.4 million people living with circulatory and heart disease. Heart and circulatory diseases accounted for approximately 27% of all deaths in U.K. in 2019. Thus, the treatment of these disorders requires surgical interventions at certain times, increasing the demand for adhesion barriers.

Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure coupled with rising FDA approval for various adhesion barrier products are also adding growth to the market. For instance, in March 2018, SurgiWrap film adhesion barrier from Keir Surgical received approval from Health Canada for the sale in Canada. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and rising awareness about various surgical interventionsare boosting market growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Global Adhesion Barrier Market

On the basis of product, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. The synthetic adhesion barrier segment accounted for the largest market size owing to high bioresorbable and biocompatibility property. Synthetic adhesion barriers are cost-effective, which is expected to increase sales of the segment. Moreover, dominance of the segment is primarily attributed to the availability of commercial synthetic adhesion barriers. The segment is further divided into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment dominates, owing to its capacity to attract and hold a vast amount of moisture.

The natural adhesion barriers segment also accounted for considerable market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The segment is further divided into collagen and protein, and fibrin. The collagen and protein segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to its benefits such as durability and safety. The fibrin segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the fibrin segment is primarily attributed to rising adoption of these products.

Application Insights of Global Adhesion Barrier Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into gynecological surgeries, abdominal general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neurological surgeries, urological surgeries, and others. The cardiovascular surgeries segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of heart-related disease and rising use of adhesion barriers in cardiovascular surgeries. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease caused almost one in four deaths in U.S. in 2016.

The gynecological surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Market dominance is primarily attributed to rising number of gynecologic laparoscopy procedures. Furthermore, increasing adoption of gel form and film form in various gynecological procedures including endometriosis surgery, ovarian cystectomy, and ectopic pregnancy is boosting market growth. Slow adoption of minimally invasive techniques in developing countries is expected to have a positive impact on adoption of adhesion barriers. Minimally invasive surgeries require high priced equipment such as cameras and robot-assisted devices. Adoption of these devices is expected to be moderate in developing countries because of price sensitive customers.

Formulation Insights

Based on formulation, the market is segmented into film/mesh, gel, and liquid. The film/mesh segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to its low cost and increasing use of film form adhesion in various surgeries. In addition, many clinical evidences are supporting the efficiency and safety of these form of adhesion, thus, adding growth to the market.

The gel segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment is primarily attributed to its advantages such as, affordability, resorbability, easy application, and safety. Moreover, increasing usage of gels in various surgeries such as tendon, carpal tunnel, and joint or peripheral surgery is expected to expand its applications in upcoming years.

Regional Insights of Global Adhesion Barrier Market

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market owing to the presence of major players such as Johnson and Johnson, Baxter International, Integra LifeSciences, Anika Therapeutics, and FzioMed. Increase in prevalence of orthopedic conditions coupled with high adoption of advanced treatment procedures is anticipated to fuel market growth in U.S.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. The high growth rate in the region is primarily attributed to rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiac and neurosurgery, which require surgical interventions. Moreover, rising private sector investment in healthcare and rapidly expanding medical tourism is expected to drive the market in the region. Major countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to contribute maximum growth to the region during the forecast period.

Adhesion Barrier Market Share Insights

The leading players present in the market are Sanofi S.A.; Becton Dickinson and Company; Baxter International, Inc.; Johnson and Johnson; Anika Therapeutic, Inc.; FzioMed, Inc; Mast Biosurgery, Inc.; Innocoll Holdings PLC; and Atrium Medical Corporation (A part of Getinge Group). Increasing product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological collaboration are the major strategies adopted by most of these players to maintain their market share. For instance, in January 2018, Ethicon announced the U.S. launch of SURGICEL powder absorbable hemostat, an adjunctive hemostat to control disruptive bleeding.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels as well as provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030.

