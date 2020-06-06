Global Adhesion Promoter Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Adhesion Promoter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Adhesion Promoter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product

The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.

As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas.

The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers.

The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.

The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future.

Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.

In 2019, the global Adhesion Promoter market size was US$ 738.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Adhesion Promoter market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Adhesion Promoter industry.

The research report studies the Adhesion Promoter market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Adhesion Promoter market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Adhesion Promoter market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Adhesion Promoter market: Segment Analysis

The global Adhesion Promoter market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Adhesion Promoter market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Adhesion Promoter market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Silane Coupling Agents

Metallo-organic Compound

Modified High-molecular Polymer

Chlorinated Polyolefine

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Coating and Paint

Ink

Adhesive

other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Adhesion Promoter market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Adhesion Promoter key manufacturers in this market include:

BYK(ALTANA)

EMS-CHEMIE

Evonik

Air Products

Sartomer(Arkema)

Basf

Eastman

Elementis

Worlée-Chemie

3M

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Momentive

HD MicroSystems

Akzo Nobel

OM Group

Allnex

SEM

Huaxia Chemicals

Fusheng Paint Additives

Yangzhou Lida Resin

Nanxiong Santol Chemical

Deshang Chemical

Henan Seeway

Capatue Chemical

