Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG Intel Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS,

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.19% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on advanced driver-assistance systems market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the foretasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Adas) Market key players Involved in the study are Valeo, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VOXX Electronics Corp., Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System

Adaptive Cruise Control,

Adaptive Front Light,

Automatic Emergency Braking,

Blind Spot Detection,

Cross Traffic Alert,

Driver Monitoring System,

Forward Collision Warning,

Intelligent Park Assist,

Lane Departure Warning,

Night Vision System,

Pedestrian Detection System,

Road Sign Recognition,

Tire Pressure Monitoring System,

Traffic Jam Assist

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Component

Camera Unit,

Lidar Sensor,

Radar Sensor,

Ultrasonic Sensor

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Offering

Hardware,

Software

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Vehicle Type

Buses,

Light Commercial Vehicles,

Passenger Cars, Trucks

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle,

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle,

Hybrid Electric Vehicle,

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Propulsion

Electric,

Petrol,

Diesel



Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

