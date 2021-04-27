Global Aerogel Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Aerogel Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Aerogel market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Aerogel market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aerogel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerogel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global aerogel market was valued at US$ 673.0 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 30%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global aerogel and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global aerogel market and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global aerogel market is segmented on the basis of application, form, by processing, type, and region.

Aerogel is a synthetic substance obtained by replacing liquid component with gas in the gel. Aerogel has an extremely low density, high thermal resistance, and impact damping properties.

Global Aerogel Market Dynamics:

Increasing globalization and urbanization has led to new investments in infrastructure development activities where aerogels panels and insulations are used, thus driving growth of global aerogel market over the forecast period. Major players in the market are focusing on development of eco-friendly aerogels, which in turn is expected to propel growth of the global aerogel market. Aerogel has high thermal resistance as compared to conventional insulation material which in turn creates demand for aerogel in construction industry.

However, high capital production costs and low production volumes of aerogel are major factors limiting growth of global aerogel market over the forecast period. In addition, poor mechanical properties of aerogel such as hardness, compression, tension and shear tests is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Newer applications such as apparels, agriculture and power generation adopted aerogel, can create various opportunities for players in the aerogel market over the forecast period.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented based on oil and gas, construction, automotive and aerospace, healthcare, chemicals, electronics, and others. The oil and gas segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Oil and gas segment witnessed moderate CAGR of over 30%, owing to factors such as graphene (carbon-based) aerogel being the most ideal raw material for oil absorption, coupled with excellent hydrophilic (water repellent) properties of aerogel.

Market analysis by Form:

On the basis of form, the market is segmented based on blanket, panels, particles, and block. The blanket segment contributes major market share, and is expected to register CAGR of over 31%, owing to its use as thermal insulations in factories and industrial settings. Furthermore, it is used in improving energy efficiency of insulation in household, due to its thermal insulation and low thickness properties.

Market analysis by Processing:

On the basis of processing, the market is segmented based on virgin processing, and fabrication processing. The virgin processing segment contributes major market share, and the fabricated segment is expected to register CAGR of over 32%. Virgin processing offer pure form of aerogel without any additives and composites, so it is highly preferable in research and development activities.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented based on silica, carbon, alumina, and others. The silica segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and the carbon segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 32%. Technological advancements and fast growth in semiconductors industries due to small electronic devices are major driving factors for the silica segment.

Market analysis by region:

The Americas market is expected to dominate the global aerogel market, by accounting for largest revenue contribution of over US$ 260 million in 2017, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by the Americas market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively moderate CAGR than that of other regions, owing the presence of aerogel manufacturers such as such as Cabot Corporation, Aspen Aerogel, and American Aerogel Corporation in these countries. In addition, American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) in 2017 published a standard specification of minimum performance standards required for aerogel materials such as cryogel, pyrogel, and spaceloft. These new ASTM standards are expected to further boost demand for aerogel in the Americas market.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global aerogel market. Rapid development in construction sector and restructuring of old buildings in Europe are major factors driving demand for aerogel. This demand can be attributed to nearly Zero-Energy Building by 2020, initiative by Europe government. As silica aerogel is being used as an insulation material for buildings owing to its properties such as high thermal insulation and fast drying.

Svenska Aerogel, a major player in Europe has developed a production method that has helped to reduced production cost by almost 90%. Technological advancements by major players is expected to further drive growth of the aerogel market in Europe region during the forecast period.

Increasing number of applications in consumer electronics of aerogel by major players in this region is a major factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific aerogel market. For instance, in 2016, Panasonic Corporation has created Nano Silica Balloon Insulator (NASBIS) which can be used for narrow space insulation of 1mm or less.

Players in the market are strengthening their product portfolio, strategically expanding the market either through acquisitions or by signing agreements and continuous developing advanced products in order to gain competitive advantage. In October 2015, Aspen Aerogel Inc. established its manufacturing facility in East Providence, Rhode Island, United States. With this expansion, the company is able to expand its production capacity up to 25%. In March 2015, Cabot Corporation launched an insulating plaster material named HASIT Fixit 222 Aerogel product at BAU 2015 trade fair held in Munich and Germany. In June 01, 2016, the Dow Chemical announced successful completion of transaction to restructure the ownership of Dow Corning. The Dow Chemical becomes 100% owner of Dow Corning silicones business.

Market Segmentation:

Global aerogel segmentation, by application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Automotive and Aerospace

Healthcare

Performance coatings

Chemicals

Electronics

Others

Global aerogel segmentation, by form:

Blanket

Panels

Particles

Block

Global aerogel segmentation, by processing:

Virgin Processed

Fabricated

Global aerogel segmentation, by type:

Silica

Carbon

Alumina

Others

Global aerogel segmentation, by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Aerogel Market

Acoustiblok UK Ltd.

Active Space Technologies

American Aerogel Corporation

Aspen Aerogel, Inc.

BASF SE

Svenska Aerogel AB,

Cabot Corporation,

Dow Corning Corporation,

Armacell

Key Insights Covered: Global Aerogel Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aerogel industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Aerogel industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aerogel industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Aerogel industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Aerogel industry.

Research Methodology: Global Aerogel Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

