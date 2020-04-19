Global AI for Cybersecurity Market 2020: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026
The global AI for Cybersecurity market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the AI for Cybersecurity market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global AI for Cybersecurity market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of AI for Cybersecurity market. The AI for Cybersecurity market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The AI for Cybersecurity market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global AI for Cybersecurity market.
All the players running in the global AI for Cybersecurity market are elaborated thoroughly in the AI for Cybersecurity market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the AI for Cybersecurity market players.
This report covers leading companies associated in AI for Cybersecurity market:
- Cynet
- FireEye
- Check Point
- Symantec
- Sophos
- IBM
- JASK
- Zensed
- Disrupt6
- High-Tech Bridge
- Status Today
- Sovereign Intelligence
- Securonix
- Fortinet
- Cylance
- Vectra
- Harvest.ai
Scope of AI for Cybersecurity Market:
The global AI for Cybersecurity market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global AI for Cybersecurity market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis Of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, AI for Cybersecurity market share and growth rate of AI for Cybersecurity for each application, including-
- Large Enterprises
- SME
- Military
- Government
- Hospital
- Individual
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, AI for Cybersecurity market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Internet of Things (IoT) Security
AI for Cybersecurity Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
AI for Cybersecurity Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, AI for Cybersecurity market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- AI for Cybersecurity Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- AI for Cybersecurity Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- AI for Cybersecurity Market structure and competition analysis.
