Global Aircraft Aerostructures Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

➳ Spirit AeroSystems

➳ Premium Aerotech

➳ GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries)

➳ Bombardier

➳ Leonardo

➳ Stelia Aerospace

➳ Subaru Corporation

➳ Collins Aerospace Systems

➳ Korea Aerospace Industries

➳ Safran

➳ Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

➳ Irkut

➳ Triumph Group

⇨ Metal

⇨ Composite

⇨ Alloys

On the basis of product type, the metal materials segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for about 42% market share in 2018.

⇨ Narrow-Body Aircraft

⇨ Wide-Body Aircraft

⇨ Regional Aircraft

⇨ Helicopter

⇨ General Aviation

⇨ Military Aircraft

⇨ UAV

In the applications, the narrow-body aircraft segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 33.05% in 2018. Followed by military aircraft, which accounted for 19.95%.

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Study Coverage

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Executive summary

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Production by Region

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Profile of Manufacturers

