Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market By Type (Above 300 Hp Engine, 180-300 Hp Engine, And Under 180 Hp Engine), By Application (Private Usage, Education Usage, Commercial Usage, And Others), By Region And Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends And Forecast 2019-2029

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft Piston Engines market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Aircraft Piston Engines market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Aircraft Piston Engines market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aircraft Piston Engines Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aircraft Piston Engines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market by Product Type (Above 300 hp Engine, 180-300 hp Engine, under 180 hp Engine), By End-Use (Private, Education, Commercial & Military), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global Aircraft Piston Engines market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Aircraft Piston Engines market is projected to be US$ 53.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 59.8 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 1.1%.

An engine is the main power source that forces an aircraft to lift and fly in the air over the distance. A piston engine is a device for converting the heat energy of the fuel into mechanical energy by internal combustion. It is commonly known as a reciprocating engine or internal combustion engine that uses one or more reciprocating piston. Piston engine in aircraft can be found in the configuration of two cylinders inline up to eight cylinders opposed and nine-cylinder radial and also in diesel and with fuel injection system. Etienne Lenoir constructed the first piston engine that could be considered practical in France in 1860. Most of the light aircraft is powered by a piston engine, as it is an economical source of power due to low price and fuel consumption. Additionally, piston-engine aircraft are easier to operate since there dont have separate throttle and mixture control. Moreover, the piston engine creates less noise and vibration, which gives a high degree of maneuverability. The increase in training aircraft procurement is expected to drive the aircraft piston engine market. Owing to the advantages of the fuel efficiency of the engine with a high compression ratio, high heat, and low fuel consumption, piston engine market is expected to grow considerably. Also, low maintenance and manufacturing cost related to piston engine is expected to boost the demand for aircraft piston engine market.

In the past few decades, demand for aircraft has been increasing in various verticals such as passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, and space research and technology. Globalization has significantly promoted the aircraft across the globe, which has increased the demand for aircraft piston engine market.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, increasing use of the jet engine and turbofan engine in aircraft due to its high efficiency, advanced compressor, and turbine disk technology power engine are expected to hamper the growth of piston engine market. Nonetheless, use of aircraft in the military sector for patrolling, drug tracking, illegal infiltration is expected to create a new opportunity for aircraft piston engine market in different vertical also opportunity in field of agriculture application for aerial application of pesticides or fertilizer and hydro seeding.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Above 300 hp Engine, 180-300 hp Engine, Under 180 hp Engine. The 180-300 hp Engine segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Above 300 hp Engine segment. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into Private, Education, Commercial & Military. The Commercial segment accounts for a majority share in the global Aircraft Piston Engines market.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market by End-Use, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global Aircraft Piston Engines market, Rise in disposable income among consumer. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Aircraft Piston Engines market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Textron Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Austro Engines, BRP Inc, Safran SA, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd and Limbach Flugmotoren GmbH.

Key Market Segments

Type

Above-300-hp Engine

180-300-hp Engine

Under-180-hp Engine

Application

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Textron Inc.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Austro Engines

BRP Inc

Safran SA

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd and Limbach Flugmotoren GmbH.

