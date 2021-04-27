Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Alopecia Drugs Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alopecia Drugs market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Alopecia Drugs market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Alopecia Drugs market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alopecia Drugs Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alopecia Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global alopecia drugs market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 10,000 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global alopecia drugs market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global alopecia drugs market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global alopecia drugs market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, design, application, and region.

Alopecia is a hair loss condition which affects scalp of individuals. It causes clumps of hair to fall out resulting in hairless patches on scalp or other areas of the body. In some cases, individuals affected by alopecia may have thinner hair leading to unnoticeable patches of baldness, leaving short snubs called exclamation point hair. Alopecia drugs have proven useful in treating hair loss conditions to a significant extent in both males and females. The drugs are prescribed by healthcare professionals depending on the type of alopecia, age and extent of hair loss. For individuals with more than 50% hair loss on their scalp or other body parts, oral and topical medications have shown fruitful outcomes. The medications commonly used for the treatment of alopecia are specifically approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Assessment of the efficacy of a drug must be considered with care as the condition is highly unpredictable and vary in presentation, evolution, and response to treatment.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence of hair loss in both males and females across the globe is a key factor driving growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, the American Academy of Dermatology stated that around 80 million people suffered from hair loss problems in US alone in 2016. Another factor fueling global market is increasing awareness among individuals pertaining to availability of various treatments in the market, which can be attributed to the initiatives taken by several regulatory bodies such as the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) and the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA). Rapunzel Project is an initiative by AHLA which works to prevent hair loss in chemotherapy patients. Furthermore, approval of janus kinase inhibitors (JAK) drugs with minimal side effects by FDA is other factor expected to impel growth of target market in the near future.

However, high cost and adverse effect of drugs coupled with failure of drugs related to emotional stress are factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Introduction and development of new drugs with minimal side effects to treat alopecia can create potential revenue opportunities for target players in the global market.

Market Analysis by Alopecia Drugs Route of Administration:

On the basis of route of administration, topical segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period, owing to its easy application, high absorbability on scalp, and non-invasive nature. Topical treatment involves topical corticosteroids that are available in various forms such as lotions, gels, and liquids. Moreover, the topical segment is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, entry of AVODART for alopecia treatment in emerging economies such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia is expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.

Limited clinical efficacy by alopecia drugs would hamper market share and revenue growth of established products over the forecast period.

Global Alopecia Dugs Market Analysis by Gender:

Male segment dominated the global alopecia drugs market in revenue terms, accounting for highest revenue share and registering a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. It is further projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to higher smoking and drinking habits of men as compared to women.

The occurrence of alopecia is most common in men than in women. According to a 2014 survey by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, an estimated 35 Mn men and 21 Mn women suffered from hair loss in US.

In women, the major cause of hair loss can be hormonal imbalances caused by disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which leads to androgenetic alopecia. Traction alopecia is also commonly observed in women due to the rising stress levels on hair follicles by factors such as hairstyles and changing sedentary lifestyle.

Global Market Analysis by Region:

The Americas market is expected to dominate the global alopecia drugs market in revenue terms, by accounting for largest market revenue share of over 50% in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions. It is further expected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global alopecia drugs market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about alopecia and easy availability of OTC drugs. Availability of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and novel therapeutic options related to alopecia treatments are other factors contributing to the highest market share.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth of around 7%, which is relatively higher than that of markets in other regions. Increasing incidence of hair loss in both males and females, rising awareness levels among individuals about available treatment options and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India and Singapore are factors expected to create high potential growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. Product expansion by the key players in the emerging economies is another major factor boosting growth in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, AVODART was approved for treatment of alopecia in South Korea in 2010 and in Japan in September 2015.

Moreover, markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to recent advancements in technology, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising initiatives by regulatory bodies and augmented healthcare facilities are expected to boost the target market.

Market Segmentation:

Global alopecia drugs market segmentation by route of administration:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Global alopecia drugs market segmentation by gender:

Men

Women

Global alopecia drugs market segmentation, by region:

The Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Alopecia Drugs Market

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Cipla Inc.

Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

MERCK

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Alopecia Drugs Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Alopecia Drugs industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Alopecia Drugs industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Alopecia Drugs industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Alopecia Drugs industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Alopecia Drugs industry.

Research Methodology: Global Alopecia Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

