Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market By Type (ACSR to Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/AW to Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, and ACSR/TW to Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced), By Application (Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, and Messenger support), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market by Product Type (ACSR, ACSR/AW Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced), By Application (Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Other Application), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is projected to be US$ 2,971.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,655.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables (ACSR) are usually used in overhead power lines, owing to their high strength and high capacity. Earlier, conductors used for transmission and distribution lines were primarily made of copper, however, over the years aluminum has entirely replaced copper because of its excellent conductivity, low cost, light-weight, and similar resistance. The outer strands of these cables are made of high-grade aluminum, while the center strand is made of steel since steel has higher strength than aluminum and provides support for additional mechanical tension applied on the conductor. The ratio of aluminum and steel in ACSR cables depends on the mechanical strength and current capacity required by various applications. Moreover, steel also deforms less due to mechanical loading and has a lower coefficient of thermal expansion, which allows these ACSR cables to sag less, as compared to all-aluminum conductors.

Transmission and distribution systems compose the entire power network. However, both systems have different functions. Transmission lines deliver the bulk power generating stations to power stations and large industrial consumers, whereas distribution lines carry the power from sub-stations to domestic and commercial users, and this power is usually transmitted either by employing overhead or underground systems. ACSR cables are majorly used in overhead systems, owing to their economic advantage, high strength, favorable design to provide higher tension, lower sag, and longer span lengths, compared to any other conductors.

Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Boisterous industrial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, etc. have significantly impacted the power demand, which is expected to drive the growth of the global aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables (ACSR) market.

Transport is has emerged as a critical end-user segment that is likely to have high energy demands over the coming years. Electrification in the transport sector, including the advent of electric vehicles both in commercial and passenger segments, is expected to account for a significant share of power consumption. Also, initiatives by governments of several countries to reduce the carbon footprint and preservation of depleting fossil fuels are anticipated to drive the growth of electric vehicles, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for players in the global aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables market.

Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into ACSR, ACSR/AW Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced. The ACSR segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by ACSR/AW Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Other Application. The Primary and secondary distribution conductor segment accounts for a majority share in the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market.

Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market by Product Type , 2018

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market, followed by North America.

The research report on the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Nexans S.A., Prysmian, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., LS Corp., Saudi Cable Company, Southwire Company, LLC, Apar Industries Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., POSCO, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Company Limited etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

ACSR Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

Application

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Key Market Players included in the report:

Nexans S.A.

Prysmian

Hengtong Optic-Electric Co. Ltd.

LS Corp.

Saudi Cable Company

Southwire Company LLC

Apar Industries Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

POSCO

Qingdao Hanhe Cable Company Limited

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market By Type (ACSR to Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/AW to Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, and ACSR/TW to Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced), By Application (Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, and Messenger support), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580