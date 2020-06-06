Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum chlorhydrate (ACH) is a chemical compound which has several applications, which made by reacting aluminum with hydrochloric acid, is also referred as aluminum chlorohydrate. ACH is a workhorse product in drinking water and industrial wastewater applications, as it can provide performance across a wide variety of water conditions. In additional, ACH is one of the most common active ingredients in commercial antiperspirants and can also be used in pulp and paper industry.

Currently, the aluminum chlorhydrate manufacturers mainly concentrate in North America, including Kemira, Chemtrade, GEO, etc. The production of aluminum chlorhydrate increased from 72126 MT in 2011 to 88682 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.31%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are still the dominate consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy, with the consumption volume market share of 35.06% and 23.62% respectively in 2015.

There are two major types of aluminum chlorhydrate: liquid aluminum chlorhydrate and solid aluminum chlorhydrate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 69.83% of the aluminum chlorhydrate was used in water treatment industry, 7.62% in pulp & paper industry, 17.62% in cosmetic industry, and 4.93% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, the demand for aluminum chlorhydrate will continue to increase. Therefore, aluminum chlorhydrate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for aluminum chlorhydrate are aluminum and hydrochloric acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorhydrate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market size was US$ 88 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aluminum Chlorhydrate market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Aluminum Chlorhydrate industry.

The research report studies the Aluminum Chlorhydrate market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market: Segment Analysis

The global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetic

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Aluminum Chlorhydrate market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Aluminum Chlorhydrate key manufacturers in this market include:

Kemira

Chemtrade

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Omega Chemicals

Chemkimia

Thatcher Group

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

