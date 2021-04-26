Global Aluminum Plate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Aluminum Plate Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminum Plate market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Aluminum Plate market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Aluminum Plate market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aluminum Plate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aluminum Plate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global aluminum plate market is estimated to value at over US$ 5.0 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global aluminum plate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Aluminum Plate Market: Introduction

The aluminum plate is made up of aluminum, which is a silver-white and ductile metal. Aluminum is occurred in the earth’s crust and found only in combination, mainly in bauxite. It is majorly layered with a wide variety of surface finishes, welded, and formed according to the preference. Aluminum plates are widely popular in the different sector owing to its numerous properties such as lightweight, durability, flexibility, barrier properties, and recyclable nature which is gaining momentum across the globe. Through raw material Aluminium, a manufactured variety of products including consumer goods such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, modern tech gadgets, furniture, cans, kitchen utensils, automotive parts, window frames, shipbuilding, and airplane parts.

Global Aluminum Plate Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global aluminum plate market is driven by development in the automotive sector, technological advancements in aluminum products. Increasing usage of aluminum sheets in different industries such as building & construction, automotive, and aerospace industry, etc. is a major factor expected to propel demand for aluminum plate market. In addition, the availability of more effective, and cheaper aluminum products, which is also anticipated to boost demand from consumers. Furthermore, governmental initiatives, as well as a reduction in overall vehicle production costs, are rising and expected to drive growth of the global aluminum plate market positively. In addition, rapid industrialization, urbanization in the emerging economies, and increasing demand for aluminum and aluminum alloys are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Major key players are focusing on innovation in aluminum plates, and expansion of plants and facilities to strengthen market presence and create revenue growth opportunities.

In December 2014, Alcoa unveiled breakthrough manufacturing technology Alcoa MicromillTM which enables manufacturing of next generation of automotive aluminum alloy, with strength, formability, and surface quality combinations, which was not possible earlier

In September 2018, the company signed agreement with The Boeing Company, which is the largest aerospace company globally. Thorough this contract, the company strengthens its longstanding partnership with Boeing and confirms its leadership position in the aerospace aluminum products and solutions space

However, restricted and limited access to aluminum resources and rising concerns regarding environment safety and security is expected to further hamper growth of the target market.

Global Aluminum Plate Market Analysis, by Type

Among the type segments, the 6XXX segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.3%, owing to increasing demand for aluminum plates in increasing activities in electronics, consumer goods, automobile, and aerospace sectors.

Global Aluminum Plates Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the aerospace & automotive segment in the global aluminum plates market is estimated to account for major revenue share in 2019, and is expected to register highest CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Plates Market Analysis, by Region

The Asia Pacific aluminium plate market dominates the global target market and expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of manufacturing industries and rising demand for aluminum plates from various end-use industries for numerous applications are some of the major factors driving growth of the target market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing automobile production and demand for automotive from various developing economies such as India, and China pushing the market toward growth. Moreover, high demand from developing countries such as China & India and increase in use of recycled aluminum products globally provides lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

According to IAI statistics, the Asia Pacific region roughly produced 42 Mn tonnes of primary aluminium in 2017. From total production China has produced about 36 Mn tonnes and India contributed about 3.2 Mn tonnes and Australia and New Zealand produced about 1.8 Mn tonnes. The rest contributed about 0.75 Mn tonnes.

Market in North America expected to witness a lucrative growth in the near future, followed by Europe. Increasing demand for aluminum in automotive sector is expected to bolster demand for aluminum plate and drive growth of the global market.

In 2018 for instance, Implementation of NHTSA’s Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standard for passenger cars and for light trucks (collectively, light-duty vehicles), and separately sets fuel consumption standards for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and engines. Recent trend shows that automotive manufacturers prefer aluminum over steel to achieve improved smoothness as well reduces weight of automobiles for fuel savings.

The market in Europe accounts for significant share in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its growth rate over the forecast period. The lightweight, corrosion resistant, high thermal conductivity, and availability makes aluminium one of the most heavily demanded metals in the world. Demand for rolled aluminium products and research and development activities related to new concepts for the use of aluminium sheet in car seats, truck cabs, new chassis solutions, etc. supporting growth of the target market.

Middle East and Africa market is likely to witness a moderate growth owing to rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income which is projected to contribute towards the growing demand for aluminium plate in the region. Moreover, growing demand for aluminium sheets, plates, and foils in various sectors such as packaging, transportation, and construction, giving new way for growth of the market.

Global Aluminum Plate Market Segmentation:

Global Aluminum Plate Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

Others

Global Aluminum Plate Market Segmentation, by Application:

Aerospace & Automotive

Railway & Transportation

Ship Building & Ocean Engineering

Others (consumer goods, electronics, etc.)

Global Aluminum Plate Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Aluminum Plate Market

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Constellium

Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd.

Alcoa Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Aleris Corporation

Nanshan Group Co., Ltd.

Henan Zhongfu industry Limited

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Henan Mingtai Aluminum Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hulamin

Jingmei aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.

Alnan Aluminium lnc.

GLEICH Aluminumwerk GmbH & Co. KG

Key Insights Covered: Global Aluminum Plate Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aluminum Plate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Aluminum Plate industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aluminum Plate industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Aluminum Plate industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Aluminum Plate industry.

Research Methodology: Global Aluminum Plate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

