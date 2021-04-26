Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ammonium Metavanadate market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Ammonium Metavanadate market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Ammonium Metavanadate market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ammonium Metavanadate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ammonium Metavanadate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global ammonium metavanadate market is estimated to value at approximately US$ 53 Mn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global ammonium metavanadate market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global ammonium metavanadate market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market: Introduction

Ammonium metavanadate (NH4VO3) is a water soluble inorganic compound. Ammonium metavanadate appears to be white or pale yellow crystalline powder and is an important intermediate for vanadium purification.

Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of ammonium metavanadate as a catalyst for organic and synthesis is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of ammonium metavanadate for mandelin reagent, owing to frequent use of testing for drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, opiates, and amphetamines is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand for ammonium metavandate across ceramic industry, owing to rising ongoing construction projects and activities, especially in developing countries such as India and China is another factor expected to boost growth of the global ammonium metavanadate market over the forecast period.

However, some hazardous health effects such as cause of cancer, lung irritation, asthma-like allergy, skin rashes, dryness, and redness after long-time exposure to ammonium metavanadate are some factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, potential dangers associated with ammonium metavanadate may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the market is rising preference towards renewable sources for energy generation is expected to result in rising demand for rechargeable sodium-ion battery based on ammonium metavanadate that have high capacity, long life, and good rate capability. This trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing development of cost-effective production processes and rising investment for research and development activities by manufacturers in order to reduce end-product costs, and will help to expand revenue share in markets across the globe are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for player operating in the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing acquisition, merger, joint venture, and collaboration activities among manufacturers in order to improve their product portfolio and expend their global presence are among some other factors expected to support growth of the market.

For instance, in November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired US-based Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, which develops, manufactures, purchases, and distributes various chemicals, biochemicals, and equipment products globally. Objective of this acquisition was to bring together the products and services, innovative capabilities, and talent of Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich in order to create a global leader in the life sciences industry.

Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market Analysis, by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into powder and granule. Currently, the powder segment dominates in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Granule segment is estimated to register fastest growth over the forecast period.

Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market Analysis, by Application

Based on application, the global market is segmented into chemical reagents, catalyst, and others. The chemical reagents segment accounts for maximum share and is expected to continue to grow at the same rate over the forecast period.

Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market Analysis, by Region/Country

Market in China is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue, in the global ammonium metavanadate market in 2018. In addition, rising adoption of renewable resources for energy generation coupled with increasing investments towards research and development of rechargeable batteries such as sodium-ion battery and lithium-ion battery based on ammonium metavanadate, owing to its high capacity, durability, and long life-cycle are some ongoing trends currently observed in the target market in China.

The market in Europe is expected to register second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of ammonium metavanadate in glass industry as pigment and for absorption of ultraviolet or infrared light. In addition, use of ammonium metavanadate as a catalyst in dyeing of leather and fur, owing to increasing preference towards such materials among consumers and from textile industry, coupled with growing disposable income, and rising spending capacity of individuals are some other factors expected to support growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period.

The market in US is expected to register steady growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to presence of prominent manufacturers and suppliers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., American Element, Strem Chemicals, Inc. and others in the country, coupled with increasing research and development initiatives for electric energy storage applications are some other factors expected to support growth of the ammonium metavanadate market in the US over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Powder Product

Granule Product

Segmentation by Application:

Chemical Reagent

Catalyst

Others

Segmentation by Region/Country:

US

Europe

China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

MoTiV Metals LLC

American Elements

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ammonium Metavanadate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ammonium Metavanadate industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ammonium Metavanadate industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Ammonium Metavanadate industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Ammonium Metavanadate industry.

Research Methodology: Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Ammonium Metavanadate Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580