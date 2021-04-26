Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Amniotic Membrane Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Amniotic Membrane market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Amniotic Membrane market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Amniotic Membrane market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Amniotic Membrane Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Amniotic Membrane market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global amniotic membrane market is estimated to value of over US$ 0.9 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018“2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global amniotic membrane market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The Amniotic Membrane market report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global amniotic membrane market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global amniotic membrane market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Amniotic membrane is the thin tissue that creates the walls of the amniotic sac. It is the innermost layer of placenta consisting of a thick basement membrane and an avascular stromal matrix. It can be used as a graft or as a dressing to facilitate ocular surface reconstruction and to promote healing.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market Dynamics:

Major factors driving growth of the global amniotic membrane market are increasing adoption of amniotic membrane for performing various ophthalmic and other surgeries due to its durability, hypoallergenic, anti-inflammatory and anti-scarring properties. In addition, amniotic membrane grafts can reduce Pterygium recurrence, which is expected to help show reliance on amniotic membrane, and thus increase its adoption for surgeries.

Increasing usage of amniotic membrane in injections and medicines for treating musculoskeletal diseases or disorders is expected to further increase demand and revenue growth of the market.

Increasing therapeutic treatments such as Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP), especially to treat sports injuries and athletes for faster healing process. PRP therapy can be used to treat injured tendons, ligaments, or joints, and could help heal the patient quicker. It is commonly used to treat osteoarthritis of knee, shoulder, hip and spine, rotator cuff tears, ACL injuries, back and neck injuries, tennis elbow, tendonitis, ligament sprains, and various others. These are among the major factors expected to drive demand for amniotic derived products over the forecast period.

However, growing demand for open surgeries is expected to decrease rapidly owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries that are possible using lasers and robotic technology and in turn expected to restrain revenue growth of the global amniotic membrane market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Product:

On the basis of product segmentation, the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The fungicide segment witnesses a CAGR over 9.0%. Cryopreserved amniotic membranes help to treat various corneal, epithelial, and conjunctival disorders, including neurotrophic ulcers, persistent epithelial defects, microbial keratitis, band keratopathy, and chemical burns. It is also used to speed up wound healing and promote regeneration of stem cells in unhealthy corneas, as well as to prevent scarring after a variety of procedures, which are major factors expected to support growth of the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment in the global amniotic membrane market in the near future.

Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the surgical wound segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. The liquid segment is projected to register a CAGR over 8% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on getting FDA approvals as amniotic membranes used to treat human surgical wounds need to be FDA approved, which is another factor expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by End User:

Among all the end user segments, the hospitals segment accounted for highest revenue share in terms of revenue in 2017 in the global market. The segment growth is attributed to increasing number of amniotic membrane transplants and rising awareness about the benefits and advantages of amniotic membrane transplants among the patient pool.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are also called same day surgery centers, outpatient surgery centers, or surgicenters, and are health care facilities where surgeries are performed efficiently and do not require hospital stay, as well as are also comparatively less complicated. Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness a higher revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributable to various advantages such as faster recovery post treatment, less time as hospital stay etc.

Analysis by Region:

Growth of the amniotic membrane market in North America is attributed to rising demand for amniotic membrane from end users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Amniotic membrane is used as a graft or as a dressing in different surgical subspecialties; whereas, in ophthalmology, amniotic membrane is used as a tissue bandage for cornea infections and sterile malts.

The Europe market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global amniotic membrane market in 2017. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Increasing demand for amniotic membrane for ophthalmology to treat various types of ocular disorders in countries in the region is a major factor expected to propel growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. Furthermore, presence of prominent international players in the market such as Applied Biological Laboratories Inc., Tissuetech Inc., Amniox Medical, Inc., and others in the region are other factors expected to fuel growth of the Europe amniotic membrane market.

The Asia Pacific market accounts for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. The Asia Pacific amniotic membrane market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of amniotic membrane in applications such as surgical wounds healing and ophthalmology in countries in the region due to specific properties such as anti-scarring and anti-adhesive activity, non-immunogenic and low antigenicity, anti-microbial and analgesic effects, and anti-inflammatory effects are factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

The market in Latin America accounts for over 6% of revenue share in the global market in 2017. Increasing awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced treatment therapies using amniotic membrane in countries in the region is a major factor expected to bolster growth of the Latin America market to a significant extent. Increasing government initiatives and investments into development of medical infrastructure is also expected to propel growth of the market to a significant extent in the near future.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product:

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Surgical Wound

Ophthalmology

Others (diagnostic applications, reconstructive urology, etc.)

Segmentation on the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers and Laboratory

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Amniotic Membrane Market

Tissuetech, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.)

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (Celularity, Inc.)

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Katena Products Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Amniotic Membrane Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Amniotic Membrane industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Amniotic Membrane industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Amniotic Membrane industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Amniotic Membrane industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Amniotic Membrane industry.

Research Methodology: Global Amniotic Membrane Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

