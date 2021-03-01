Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Swiftly growing population and urbanization coupled with the increasing awareness regarding health-issues in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are likely to assist end-use industries, which in turn is expected to escalate the demand for antimicrobial additives over the forecast period.

Increasing use of antimicrobial additives in the manufacturing process of medical devices such as guidewires, guiding catheters, access systems, and sheaths to prevent microbial growth is driving the market. Rising demand for inorganic additives in wide range of applications, including textiles, paints, polymers, and coatings is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to significant use of silver-based, zinc-based, and copper-based inorganic additives in aforementioned applications.

China, India and, Indonesia are majorly contributing towards the growth of the construction sector in Asia Pacific owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects. Ascending demand for commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in China, on account of growing population, is, in turn, contributing to the growth of the market.

U.S. antimicrobial additives market is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. High demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage is anticipated to drive the medical devices industry in U.S. Constantly rising patient population on account of aging and an increase in the number of car accidents is projected to propel the need for surgeries. Thus, the country is anticipated to maintain its demand for healthcare antimicrobial additives throughout the forecast period.

Type Insights of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

The organic type segment accounted for maximum share in year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Organic antimicrobial additives, are utilized with materials and products such as paints and coatings, provide long-lasting protection against stain and odor-causing microbes as well as biodegradation. For instance, triclosan inhibits the growth of microbes with the help of a chemical reaction, which results in penetrating and damaging their cell walls. Moreover, the growth of organic additives is expected to be moderate over the forecast period owing to ban on sales and use of triclosan and oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA), which can be attributed to their high level of toxicity.

The inorganic type segment is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast years owing to the rising demand for silver, copper and zinc based additives. Silver-based additives are utilized as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties such as non-toxicity, continual performance for long duration, environment-friendly nature, high thermal stability, and protection against microbial growth. Copper salts provide antimicrobial protection in preservative and sterilized applications with underlying substrates or layers being paints, coatings, and polymers.

Application Insights of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

The plastics application segment has wield maximum share in the antimicrobial additives market and accounted for 33.8% of overall revenue in 2018. Plastics containing antimicrobial additives are extensively utilized in soap dispensers, food containers, surgical products, and breathing devices owing to adaptable nature of plastics. Plastic is susceptible to microbial growth including bacteria and mold, which is expected to negatively impact the functional lifetime of a product. Antimicrobial additives are incorporated during the production process of plastics and offer resistance against various microbes, thus, resulting in long-term durability of plastic products.

Antimicrobial additives find their application in all types of paints and coatings including solvent, water, oil as well as powder based coatings. Specialty, industrial, and decorative coatings are considerably benefitted from antimicrobial additives. For instance, silver based additives give cost-effective protection solutions when used with paints. The additives added in inks and lacquers impart durable top-coat protection when applied on paper, metal, and plastic.

Pulp and paper is a highly diverse industry as it comprises specialized papers (intended for currency printing, tissue production, and newsprint) and paperboards intended for packaging applications. Paper is prone to the fast accumulation of dirt, which provides an opportunity for microbes to colonize on the paper. Thus, it is crucial that the paper products have microbe-resistant properties before being handled in various end-use applications.

End-use Insights

Considering end-use segment, the healthcare segment accounted for nearly 25% volume share of the overall market for antimicrobial additives by the end of 2018 and is further expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period.

Healthcare environment plays a key role, especially in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). HAIs which are additional infections that occur in patients during their stay in hospitals are generally caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with HAI in U.S. each year.

HAIs can lead to prolonged stay in hospital, readmission after discharge, and increase in expenses of patients. Thus, these challenges have led to increased interest in developing strategies and products to reduce the risk of HAIs. Incorporation of antimicrobial additives in healthcare furnishings and medical equipment is a step toward minimizing the risk of bacteria attack in healthcare environment.

The food and beverage end-use segment is expected to witness above average growth rate over the forecast period supported by continuous utilization of additives in shelving, flooring, food processing equipment, ice making machines, storage containers, water coolers, and water hydration systems in the food and beverage industry. Increasing population and changing lifestyle of consumers is anticipated to drive demand for antimicrobial additives in the food and beverage sector over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

North America accounted for more than 24% share in terms of revenue in the global market for antimicrobial additives by the end of year 2018. The construction industry across the region is expected to witness considerable growth owing to rising demand for non-residential construction projects such as schools, colleges, and hospitals over the forecast period. Further, implementation of the ˜Affordable Healthcare Act in U.S. has triggered the construction of hospitals and healthcare units. Growing population is expected to further boost the construction of industrial plants, schools, office spaces, thereby boosting demand for antimicrobial additives in the construction sector.

Europe is anticipated to follow the North America region in the global market for antimicrobial additives over the forecast years, supported by growing automotive industry across the region. Rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles along with the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers in the region including BMW AG, AUDI AG, Aston Martin, and Porsche Austria GmbH and Co. is projected to result in industry expansion. This, in turn, is driving demand for antimicrobial additives in the automotive industry over the forecast period. European Commission has been encouraging FDI from Asian automobile manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda on account of electric vehicle technology, thus, further boosting industry growth.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Share Insights

The global market is found to be significantly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers across the globe including BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., NanoBioMatters S.L., BioCote Limited, RTP Company, and Clariant AG along with the various medium and small players across the world. Global players face intense competition from each other as well as from regional players, who have strong awareness of regulations and suppliers in the market for antimicrobial additives.

Prominent players involved in the market are continuously engaged in merger and acquisition activities along with the expansion of manufacturing facilities, investments in research and development activities and seeking opportunities to vertically integrate across the value chain. For instance, in August 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. has expanded its polymer business by the acquisition of A. Schulman Inc. This acquisition strengthens the companys presence into high-margin end markets such as automotive, packaging, and electronic goods. In November 2019, Sanitized AG partnered with Bodo Moller Chemie for the distribution of sanitized antimicrobial additives in the Eastern Europe market.

