Global Architectural Coatings Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global architectural coating market was valued at nearly US$ 58 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global architectural coating market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global architectural coating market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global architectural coating market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology type, application, and region.

Architectural coatings are the paints and coatings used to coat buildings and homes. Most are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. The right binder or additive in architectural coatings can put paint in a whole new category. Different architectural coating provides various decorative, durable, and protective functions. Restricting air exchange and heat transfer can increase energy efficiency, these can lead to increased volatiles trapped indoors. Intensity of this volatiles can be reduced with the help of functional paints.

Global Architectural Coating Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the global architectural coating market is increasing construction and reconstruction activities in residential and commercial sector and rising environmental concern along with growing preference for green coating and water based coating. In addition, increasing foreign direct investment and major players shifting their manufacture base to developing countries due to low taxes and lower production cost are other factors expected to boost growth of the global architectural coating market. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on upgradation of present infrastructure, rising public and private partnerships for various housing projects in countries such as India and China resulting in increasing number of construction activities for residential and non-residential purpose, thus boosting growth of the global architectural coating market.

Stringent government regulations related to VOC emissions by some architectural coating is a major factor restraining growth of the global architectural coating market to certain extent. In addition, presence of alternative such as green coating is expected to hamper growth of the global architectural coating market. However, adoption of this technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by major manufacturers for green coating and water based coating is expected to present new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the global architectural coating market over the forecast period.

Market analysis by resin type:

On the basis of resin type segmentation, the acrylic segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The acrylic segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.2%, owing to wide spread applicability of acrylic resin in water reducible and emulsion resin which are used for manufacturing of coats and varnishes. In addition, these resins include methyl acrylic polymer and are capable of bonding multiple items together efficiently, improving productivity and performance while reducing environmental concerns and cost.

Market analysis by technology type:

On the basis of technology type segmentation, the water based segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The water based segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6%, owing to growing preference for water based coating among population and increasing demand for water based coating from various sectors including construction, furniture, automobile, and other industries.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application segmentation, residential segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The residential segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.9%, owing to increasing disposable income among general population in developing countries such as India and China.

Market analysis by region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global architectural coating market. Asia Pacific accounts for largest market revenue, as compared to that of market in other regions. Dominance by Asia Pacific market is expected to continue over the forecast period with comparatively higher CAGR among all the regional markets, owing to increasing partnerships between public and private organization for various projects in residential and non-residential sectors and major manufacturers shifting their manufacturing base to developing countries such as India and China due to low production cost.

Moreover, increasing foreign direct investment in countries such as India, China and Australia resulting in various construction activities in non-residential sectors and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

In 2017, North America market accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global architectural coating market, owing increasing government regulations in developed counties related to VOC emission from paints and growing environmental concern preferences for environment friendly coating material such as green coating or coating with water based that does not emit VOC and has no harmful effect on human or environment. This in turn is expected to support growth of the architectural coating market over the forecast period. According to U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report they authorized 1,396,000 building permits in US region.

In 2017, Europe accounted for a significant revenue share contribution to the global architectural coating market, owing to rising disposable income and increasing use of architectural coating for various purpose such as decoration and general maintenance of residential, commercial, institutional and industrial buildings, which is expected to support growth of the Europe market. Moreover, low interest rates as well as high levels of net migration and broad construction sector, coupled with increasing investments are major factors driving the construction activities which in turn is expected to support growth of the architectural coating market in this region. For instance, according to European Commission total investment in construction sector in Germany increased by 9.5% over 2008-2015

In 2017, Latin America accounted for the moderate revenue share contribution to the global architectural coating market, owing increasing demand for coating material with properties such as single layer coating, improved resistance to chemicals, weather, etc. and presence of major manufacturers in this region, which is expected to support growth of the market in this region. Major players with their manufacturing plant and strong distribution channel is expected to support growth of the market in this region.

Market Segmentation:

Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, by resin type:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, by technology type:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Other

Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, by application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Architectural Coatings Market

PPG Architectural Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Michelman, Inc.

IFS Industries, Inc.

