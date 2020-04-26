Global Architectural Coatings Market Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

Global Architectural Coatings Market:Country Level Analysis

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Conducts Overall Global Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others), Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne), Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

