Global Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global artificial turf market size was estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for easy to maintain, durable, and cost-effective flooring products for their use in outdoor applications are the major factors driving the demand for artificial turf.

Application of artificial turf in lawns and playgrounds helps save million gallons of water. These products also eliminate the use of harmful fertilizers and pesticides used for natural grass. Furthermore, they are easy to maintain and replace, which significantly reduces the maintenance cost of users.

Growth of construction sector is a key factor favoring the market in the U.S. Artificial turfs have a high demand in construction projects for houses, sports arenas, stadiums, and commercial gardens. Early acceptance and innovations in the products have further aided the market growth of artificial turfs in the country.

Modern artificial grass contains anti-bacterial properties, which help prevent the spread of bacteria and germs. Furthermore, unlike natural grass, the product is not exposed to hazardous pesticides, which makes it both children and pet friendly. As a result, demand for the product in playgrounds and parks is likely to grow over the projected period.

Schools and sports clubs are likely to be key consumers for the product as it can sustain wear & tear. Increasing sports activities in Asian countries and increasing investments by the governments in playgrounds and sports programs are likely to have a positive impact on the artificial turf market growth over the projected period.

Growing demand for artificial turf in public spaces for water-saving landscape solutions is expected to drive demand over the projected period. The Synthetic Turf Council represents the players involved in the designing, installation, consulting, and testing of synthetic turf products. Promotional activities by such organizations are likely to boost industry growth.

Material Insights of Global Artificial Turf Market

Artificial turf manufactured using polyethylene materials accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of both volume and revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the projected period. Superior characteristics of the products such as durability, softness, and resilience are the factors contributing to their increased popularity in end-user applications.

Polypropylene-based artificial turfs are known for their longer lifespan and lower costs and, therefore, acquired a significant share, in terms of consumption, in 2018. However, factors such as harshness of the product on skin, lower resistance to heat, and less durability have restricted its growth in major outdoor sports applications, which, in turn, is hampering the overall market growth.

Nylon-based artificial turfs are stiff and retain their original shape even in extreme athletic applications and in heavy foot traffic areas. These turfs are resistant to high temperatures and prohibit melting. However, their unlikely resemblance to natural grass and high costs have limited their penetration in residential, commercial, and sports applications.

Innovations in materials for long color holding, wear resistance, and high-melting point are further anticipated to ascend the market growth of artificial turf. Firm hold of artificial turfs in outdoor sports is the primary factor considered by manufacturers; hence, they are focusing on innovations in installation techniques and infill materials.

Application Insights of Global Artificial Turf Market

In terms of revenue, sports was the largest application segment for the product in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Increasing participation in outdoor sports by the young population across the globe has created a scope for the construction of new stadiums and sports fields and, in turn, supported the industry growth.

Development of sports grounds and stadiums for popular outdoor sports including rugby and tennis in the region has aided the market growth. However, in the past few years, a number of football players have suffered from ACL injuries on turf fields, which is limiting their application scope in these applications.

Commercial segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Artificial turfs for commercial applications are widely utilized in public gardens, walkways, amusement parks, and hotels, among other public utility spaces. Growing commercial constructions across the globe are likely to support market growth. Urban development in major geographies and a growing number of commercial playgrounds are anticipated to ascend the growth of artificial turf industry.

Characteristics such as durability, cost-effectiveness, and easy care have contributed to the increasing penetration of the product in residential applications. Residential gardens, lawns, backyards, and terraces are the major end uses of artificial grass. Increasing disposable income levels and rising living standards have supported the demand for artificial turfs in standalone homes.

Regional Insights of Global Artificial Turf Market

Europe accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, globally in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the projected period. Presence of a large number of sports fields, switching trends from natural grass to synthetic grass, and increasing popularity of outdoor sports are expected to upkeep the market growth for artificial turf in the region.

The market for artificial turf in France is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue, over the projected period owing to increasing installation of turfs on rugby fields. Also, the rising adoption of the product in residential and commercial constructions in the country is further anticipated to support the product demand.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a growth rate of 5.7%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period owing to increasing constructions backed by rising investments from foreign multinationals. Developing tourism and hospitality industries are the major drivers triggering the consumption of the product in commercial applications. Moreover, growing constructions for commercial playgrounds and rapid urbanization are likely to support market growth.

The construction industry in Central & South America is likely to witness growth on account of increasing investments from foreign and domestic players in Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Peru. The market for artificial turf in the Middle East & Africa is expected to register growth on account commercial construction development across the region and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Artificial Turf Market Share Insights

The global artificial turf market is moderately competitive owing to the presence of multinational manufacturers and a large number of domestic players supplying application-specific products. The players, while investing in R&D, majorly focus on the improvement of the products durability and lifespan to sustain in the competitive environment.

Marketing strategies adopted by industry players include the production of artificial turfs that have a good quality and are approved by FIFA, FIH, ITF, etc. Moreover, key players focus on business strategies such as contracts and joint ventures to penetrate into the market. Tarkett S.A., CCGrass, TenCate Grass, and SYNLawn are among the major players competing in the market.

