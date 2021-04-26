Global Atherectomy Devices Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Atherectomy Devices Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Atherectomy Devices market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Atherectomy Devices market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Atherectomy Devices market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Atherectomy Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Atherectomy Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global atherectomy devices market is estimated to value at over US$ 1.1 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global atherectomy devices market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global atherectomy devices market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global atherectomy devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region

Definition:

Atherectomy devices are the devices which are specified for removing the thrombus and plaque from various contaminated pathways. Atherectomy devices are useful in active and actual treatment of both peripheral arterial and coronary disease. Atherectomy devices are aimed and designed for both cutting, vaporizing, sanding, shaving, or plaques. It is useful only for peripheral blood vessels.

Atherectomy is a process that is helpful for widening the narrow arteries by removing additional plaque- by using an elastic and flexible pipe which consists of a specified angle. Atherectomy is done for restoring the blood flow to the affected organ or tissue for the patients who are affected by atherosclerosis. Atherectomy is also helpful for patients who have plaque which is too hard and solidified and desires a coronary angioplasty. Four type of atherectomy are there for the removal of the plaque such as, rotational atherectomy, directional atherectomy, laser atherectomy, and orbital atherectomy.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market: Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the atherectomy devices market is increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases due to usage of unhealthy diet, tobacco. However, high costs of research and development and specialty equipment for laser procedures and stringent government regulations, increasing acceptance of alternate therapies, and lack of well-trained surgeons for conducting atherectomy ways are some of the major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period. The occurrences of various alternate devices such as balloon angioplasty may hamper the growth for atherectomy devices market. Balloon angioplasty is also one of the useful angioplasty for widening narrowed or blocked blood vessel same as atherectomy devices.

There is a need for peripheral ways globally is increasing and resulting in major players developing and introducing new and more innovative devices. Increasing inclination for negligibly offensive surgeries over conventional surgical procedures, coupled with favorable medical settlements in various developed and developing countries. Increasing healthcare spending in developing economies, and ongoing technological advancements in medical devices and equipment.

Increasing technological improvements in the healthcare sector coupled with rising awareness regarding advantages of atherectomy systems such as less revascularization rates, high efficiency, and short procedure time. Large establishments and enterprises are entering the atherectomy devices market by deliberately increasing their reach through achievements and mergers. This is one of the major trend observed in the global atherectomy market at the forecast period.

High costs of specialty and research and development equipment for laser processes that can restrain growth of the global atherectomy devices market. However, technology drive trends leading to do-it-yourself diagnostic tools are expected to aid growth of the market by lowering portion of the costs.

The presence of a big aim patient pool which suffers from various peripheral artery diseases (PAD) and patients that need central vascular access in outpatients, operation theatres, CathLabs, and ICUs, is likely to present abundant growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global atherectomy devices market.

Global Market Analysis by Product type:

Among the product type, the directional atherectomy segment is expected to give major revenue share in the global atherectomy devices market. The laser atherectomy segment is expected to register a highest CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to best suitable to clinical benefits offered and ongoing increasing technological developments in the field of directional atherectomy.

Global Market Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the peripheral segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global atherectomy devices market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing patient inclination towards significantly invasive surgical procedures over the forecast period.

Global Market Analysis by End User:

Among all the end user segments, the hospitals and surgical centers segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global atherectomy devices market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing acceptance of atherectomy for cardiac & peripheral vascular disease treatment over the forecast period.

Global Market Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global atherectomy devices market, and is expected to account for largest revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. The major driving factors for growth of the atherectomy devices market in this region is Socioeconomic shifts, sedentary lifestyle and increase in chronic cardiovascular diseases and rowing adoption of atherectomy devices among medical professionals, large patient population of peripheral & coronary artery diseases, and growing number of clinical trials.

In addition, the preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is high are factors expected to support growth of the market in Europe, and in turn is expected to drive growth of the global Atherectomy Devices market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6.9% in the global atherectomy devices market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to growing adoption of atherectomy devices among medical professionals, increasing availability of damages for atherectomy devices, in countries in this region.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation:

Global Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation by product type:

Directional Atherectomy

Rotational Atherectomy

Orbital Atherectomy

Laser Atherectomy

Global Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation by application:

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Global Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Global Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Atherectomy Devices Market

Abbott Laboratories.

Avinger Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG.

Biomerics, LLC.

Boston Scientific Corporation,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Minnetronix, Inc

RA Medical Systems

Straub Medical

Terumo Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Atherectomy Devices Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atherectomy Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Atherectomy Devices industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atherectomy Devices industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Atherectomy Devices industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Atherectomy Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Global Atherectomy Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

