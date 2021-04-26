Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Air Filter Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Air Filter market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Air Filter market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Air Filter market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Air Filter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Air Filter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global automotive air filter market is estimated to value nearly US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value during forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive air filter market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive air filter market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive air filter market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Automotive air filters are used to filter air before it enters into the combustion chamber of an engine. Filters also maintain a continuity of air flow reaching to an engine. The external particles can damage the engine and its components if they are not filtered. Moreover, a damaged or dirty air filter can hamper engine performance and consume extra fuel. Therefore, timely cleaning or replacement of intake air filters is essential to increase engine life and vehicle performance.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Dynamics:

Increasing carbon emissions levels is a major factor expected to attribute towards the growth of global automotive air filter over the forecast period. In addition, to safeguard from increasing air pollution, dangerous exhaust gases, and other contaminants, cabin air filters are vital as they help reducing health risks associated with polluted air or toxic gases, which is expected to fuel growth of the global market the near future.

However, high replacement cost of air filters is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global automotive air filter market. In addition, lack of organized aftermarket services, and availability of low-cost substitutes by local manufacturers may hamper growth of the target market in the near future.

The recent trend observed in the global market is adoption of air conditioning systems in passenger cars segment to provide an ambient cabin space to occupants, which is expected to drive growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Analysis by Product Type:

Among all product type segments, the intake air filters product type segment in the global automotive air filter market is expected to register highest share in the target market and expected to register CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period as intake air filters help to improve engines performance by restricting polluted air to enter into combustion chamber which affects and reduces engines life.

Analysis by End-use:

Among all the end-use segments, the aftermarket end-use segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period, owing to timely changing air filters for providing better efficiency of filtration.

Analysis by Application:

Among all application segments, the passenger cars application segment in the global automotive air filter market is expected to register highest share in the target market and expected to register CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for air filter for passenger cars for improving performance of the engines.

Analysis by Region:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest share in terms of revenue in the global automotive air filter market, expanding at a CAGR over 7% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing infrastructural activities related to adoption of automotive air filter in the transport sector in various countries in the region is a key factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific automotive air filter market. In addition, increasing production of passenger vehicles in emerging economies such as India, China, and Australia, owing to lower production cost is another factor expected to drive growth of air filter market in this region. Two wheelers dominate production volumes in 2016 and this segment accounted for about 78.6% of the total automotive production in the country in this region. Increasing preference towards private transportation among individuals, rising environmental concern, high adoption of cabin air filter in cars and intake air filter in bikes are the major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in various countries in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Furthermore, according to climate council organization, cars, trucks, public transport, domestic flights, and shipping are Australias third largest source of greenhouse gas emissions (93MtCO2e in 2015, 18% of total emissions). Out of which cars are major source of greenhouse gas pollution in Australian cities. Australian cars roughly emit 43MTCO2 every year. Moreover, increasing preference for aftermarket automotive air filter solutions in Asia Pacific region and large presence of prominent players operating in the target market is expected to support growth of automotive air filter market.

The market in North America is expected to register second-highest CAGR in the global automotive air filter market over the forecast period.

Rapidly growing automotive sector is a key factor expected to drive growth of the automotive air filter market in this region. In addition, increasing demand for engine efficiency is expected to result in increase in the adoption of air filter which provides better performance such as cotton gauze which has 99% filtration capacity, which is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market in this region. Furthermore, rising pollution by vehicles and increasing environmental concern led to increasing demand of air filter for vehicles from OEM, which is expected to support growth of the automotive air filter market in the North America.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Increasing government stringent regulations regarding reduction of carbon and other pollutants emissions from vehicles is expected to drive growth of the automotive air filter market over the forecast period. For instance, voluntary agreement was signed between European Commission and Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA). Under the agreement, the industry committed to reduce average CO2 emission figures from all new cars to 140 g/km. A similar CO2 standard for new light-commercial vehicles was introduced in 2011 which sets a target of 175 g/km for 2017.

Various vehicle approval standards by Member State authorities to certify the model of a certain vehicle that meets all Europe safety, environmental, and production requirements before authorizing it to be placed on the Europe market

Global automotive air filter market segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Intake Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Segmentation by end-use:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Air Filter Market

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

Mann + Hummel Holding GmbH

Sogefi S.p.A., Ahlstrom Corporation

Hengst SE & Co. KG

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

UFI FILTERS spa

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Air Filter Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Air Filter industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Air Filter industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Air Filter industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Air Filter industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Air Filter industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Air Filter Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Air Filter Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580