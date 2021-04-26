Global Automotive Brake Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Brake Systems Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Brake Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Brake Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Brake Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Brake Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Brake Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive brake systems market estimated to value at around US$ 22 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive brake systems market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive brake systems market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive brake systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

Automotive brake systems are group of mechanical, electronic and hydraulic components that used friction in order to stop any type of moving vehicle. It uses friction of brake shoes and drums which convert vehicles kinetic energy into thermal energy. This aids in stopping or halting the vehicle.

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Dynamics:

Government safety regulations in various countries that improves safety in cars and commercial vehicles is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive brake systems market. It also provides accuracy and speed. In addition, new regulations and norms for braking systems established by governments in developing countries is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Technological developments to improve efficiency of the product is a factor fueling growth of the global market. Anti-lock braking system enables drivers to have better control with prevention lock-ups and skidding. Advancements in materials used in automotive break systems in order to increase lifespan of brake pads, can play a major role in supporting growth of the target market.

Growing awareness regarding safety among end-users is resulting into increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive sector such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) and combined braking system (CBS) is another key factor fueling growth of the global automotive brake systems market.

Growing demand for vehicles in emerging economies, coupled with growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles are factors boosting growth of the global automotive brake systems market. Growing automotive sector, rising disposable income, increasing adoption technologically advanced automotive systems are factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of automotive brake systems because of their complex interlinking of electronic and mechanical systems is a major factor anticipated to restrain growth of the global automotive brake systems market in the near future. Additionally, availability of counterfeit brake products in the automotive industry is another factor that could affect growth of the target market.

Nevertheless, increasing demand for electrical vehicles and hybrid cars among consumers, owing to environmental awareness is anticipated to fuel growth of the global automotive brake systems market. Moreover, government initiatives to encourage use of electric vehicles is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future. Introduction of cost-effective automotive brake systems can create revenue opportunities for the players in the global automotive brake systems market.

Market analysis by Technology:

Among the technology segments, the anti-lock braking segment is expected to account for major market share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. The inner rotor segment expected to register a CAGR over 7% over the forecast period.

Anti-lock braking system offers benefits such as reduction of braking distance and tier wear is a factor supporting growth of the anti-lock braking segment in the global market.

Market analysis by Vehicle Type:

Currently, the passenger cars segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to account for around CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The passenger vehicles segment is projected to register a moderately higher growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of luxury and semi-luxury vehicles.

In addition, increasing sale of passenger cars, owing to increasing demand for hatchbacks, especially in developing countries such as China and India is expected to support revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and rising disposable income are factors expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment in the global automotive brake systems market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

Market in Asia Pacific dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance in the near future, followed by markets in Europe and North America.

Market in Europe accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Rising adoption of brake systems in the automotive sector, owing to stringent government regulations, and high expectations of consumers regarding vehicle control, driving comfort, performance, and safety are major factors expected to drive growth of the automotive brake systems market in this region. Additionally, presence of well-developed automotive sector and increasing investments in R&D activities for development of advanced brake systems by major manufacturers is a factor expected to support growth of the market.

North America market is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Advancements in the automotive sector as automotive brake system enhancers performance of vehicles is a major factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing investment in R&D activities and presence of major manufacturers in the US and adoption of automotive brake systems in electric and hybrid vehicles with high power are factors expected to support growth of the market in the US, thereby supporting growth of the North America market. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced products by end-users is also a factor anticipated to propel growth of the automotive brake systems market in this region.

Latin America market is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue and expected to account for CAGR over 3% over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for automobiles among individuals. In addition, increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle are some other factors supporting growth of the global market in this region.

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Segmentation on the basis of Technology:

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Segmentation on the basis of vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Light & Medium Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Brake Systems Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Brake Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Brake Systems industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Brake Systems industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Brake Systems industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Brake Systems industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Brake Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

