Global Automotive Bushing Market To Reflect Impressive Expansion | Continental, ZF Group, DuPont, MAHLE, Cooper Standard, Vibracoustic

Global Automotive Bushing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 182.40 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of vehicle production and overall growth of the automotive industry. Leading Players of Global Automotive Bushing Market are Continental, ZF Group, DuPont, MAHLE, Cooper Standard, Vibracoustic, OILES America Corporation, Tenneco, Sumitomo, Keats Manufacturing Co., BOGE Rubber Plastics Zhuzhou Co., Ltd., Dayton Lamina Corporation, Jotex Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd, Xiamen Monake Import And Export Co., Ltd., Tenneco China, Oiles Deutschland GmbH, Vibracoustic do Brasil Ltda., HYUNDAI POLYTECH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand from the automotive industry due to the constant and significant growth in production of automobiles is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand for safety, and comfort in usage of vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards for the automotive bushing is expected to restraint the market growth

Fluctuations in price and rise in prices of raw materials is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Bushing Market

Global automotive bushing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive bushing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Bushing Market

By Application

Engine

Suspension

Chasis

Interior

Exhaust

Transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

By Geography

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

