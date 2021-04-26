Global Automotive Display Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Display Systems Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Display Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Display Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Display Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Display Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Display Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive display systems market is estimated to value US$ 13,956 Mn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 19% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive display systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive display systems market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive display systems market is segmented on the basis of display type and region.

Automotive display system is transparent display used in automobiles that presents data to indicate any obstacles on road in order to enable a smooth and safe driving experience. Various types of automotive display systems include center stack display, camera information display, DID-NR, reconfigurable instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, and head-up display. Technological advancement with increasing use of smart devices are major factors expected to drive the global market in the future.

Global Automotive Display Systems Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for connected vehicles is the major factor driving growth of the global automotive display systems market. Additionally, increasing demand for larger displays is expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, decreasing prices of LCD and OLCDs, technological advancements and innovations in automotive industries, and increasing adoption of smart devices is driving growth of the global automotive display systems market. Customers currently purchase products that not only offer more functionality, but also focus on aesthetic appeal that best suits their individual tastes.

However, rising adoption of personal mobile devices, high cost of automotive display systems, and concerns regarding systems failure are some major factors restraining growth of the global automotive display systems market.

A major and growing trend, especially in developed countries, is increasing development of next-generation micro-display technology and rising adoption of AMOLED technologies.

Market Analysis by Automotive Display Systems Display Type:

Among all display type segments, rear seat entertainment display type segment in the global automotive display systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 27% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high end automotive vehicles with RSE, and use of infotainment systems with rear seat interface, and controls.

The center stack display segment in the global automotive display systems market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 30%. This can be attributed to center stack displays being the most preferred type of automotive displays by manufacturers in cars both at entry and premium levels. In addition, center stack display segment is expected to show a significantly higher growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as continuous innovation in display technologies, reduced cost of automotive displays, coupled with rising demand from end users for automotive displays in entry level vehicles.

Camera information display segment accounted for second largest revenue contribution to the global automotive display systems market, owing to factors such as use of CID in vehicles for parking assist, and driver assist systems. This can be attributed to preference of consumers towards innovative display technologies such as augmented reality (AR), and advanced automated driver assist systems.

Head-up display segment is projected to have a significantly higher growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to continuous innovations in HUD systems, coupled with increasing adoption of HUD systems in automotive vehicles, and developments in augmented reality (AR).

Analysis by Region:

The Americas market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate, while demand for automotive display systems in Europe region is foreseen to expand at moderate pace in near future. The market in developing countries in Africa and Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth for automotive display systems market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for automotive display systems in countries such as India and China.

Americas market is expected to dominate the global automotive display systems market and revenue year on year growth of the Americas market is expected to remain stable over the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region such as Ford, Porsche, Gm, and Chrysler expected to give additional benefit to drive growth of the automotive display systems market in Americas region. Government rules such as mandatory GPS system in commercial vehicles, back up cameras in passenger cars, and mandatory rear view sensors are expected to drive growth of automotive display systems in this region.

Americas market is expected to be a major consumer for driver information display (DID-NR) automotive display systems over the forecast period owing to technological innovations in countries in this region. Increasing demand for integration of smartphone with vehicles, connected vehicles, and enhanced user experience and convenience feature in car expected to boost growth of the automotive display system market in this region. Major market players operating in countries in this region are also in the process of developing innovative production techniques by employing their R&D abilities and technical knowledge. These are some additional factors expected to drive automotive display systems industry growth across America region in near future.

Increasing use of smart devices with improved advancement in automotive display system technology is expected to drive the global market. Addition of new safety features to automotive display systems such as advance infotainment system, head-up display etc., high investment in R&D, development of automotive display in small and compact vehicles, are some additional factors expected to drive the global market.

In 2016, Asia Pacific market accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global automotive display systems market and expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards road safety, and rising demand for passenger automobiles with advanced features such as display system are projected to drive the demand for automotive display systems products in next ten years in Asia Pacific region. Presence of prominent automotive display systems manufacturing companies such as Alpine Electronics, Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, FUJITSU, KYOCERA Display Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and others is another factor expected to aid in growth of the Asia Pacific automotive display systems market over the forecast period

Market Segmentation of Global Automotive Display Systems Market:

Segmentation by display type:

Center Stack Display (CSD)

Camera Information Display (CID)

Driver Information Display (non-reconfigurable) (DID-NR)

Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster (RIC)

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)

Head-up Display (HUD)

Segmentation by region:

The Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Display Systems Market

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Fujitsu

Garmin

KYOCERA Display

LG Display

Nippon Seiki

Panasonic

Pioneer

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Visteon

Yazaki

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Display Systems Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Display Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Display Systems industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Display Systems industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Display Systems industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Display Systems industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Display Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

